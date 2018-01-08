Facts Emerge About First Slaying Of A Lawman In 2018

By Dave Workman

Pierce County, Wash., sheriff’s deputy Daniel McCartney will be remembered for a lot of good things he did during an all-too-brief law enforcement career and an all-too-short life, but he will also be recalled as the first law enforcement officer killed in the line-of-duty in 2018 by a scumbag’s bullet.

According to Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer, spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the wound McCartney suffered during a gunfight was not survivable, even if he had received immediate medical care. He was hit “above the vest” with a .45-caliber bullet. The bullet struck him in the neck area.

A former officer with the Hoquiam Police Department, McCartney — a proud Navy veteran — transferred to the sheriff’s department about four years ago. He is survived by a wife and three young sons.

McCartney fired five rounds at Henry Michael Carden, including one that Troyer told a news conference would have ultimately been fatal. But Carden actually died from a bullet to the head that came from his own gun. And there was one more tidbit: He was wearing soft body armor that stopped the other bullets.

While Carden is dead, his alleged partner in what began as the robbery of an alleged drug house is very much alive and in custody. So is a woman who allegedly was the getaway driver, although when the shooting started and sheriff’s deputies descended on the crime scene, she apparently fled.

Whatever else this case demonstrates, it’s that gun control laws imposed on honest citizens didn’t prevent Carden, a convicted felon, from being armed. The other man in this caper also had a criminal record. Frank William Pawul, 32w, has been charged with first-degree murder. A woman arrested in connection with the crime was also charged.

Last year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) 128 federal, state and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. That’s a 10 percent drop in from the 143 officers who died during 2016. Gunfire was the second-leading cause of line-of-duty deaths, behind traffic-related incidents.

Between 2007 and 2016, NLEOMF data logged 537 firearm-related officer fatalities. During that same period 393 officers died in auto crashes, another 67 died in motorcycle crashes and 127 were struck by vehicles for a total of 587 fatalities.

Associated Press Investigation

By no small coincidence, on the same weekend that Deputy McCartney was killed, the Seattle Times and other news agencies, including the Washington Post, published an Associated Press report about a year-long investigation dealing with guns sold by police departments.

It’s a practice that has been around for a long time. This story revealed that in Washington since 2010 about 6,000 guns had been sold by law enforcement agencies, and “more than a dozen” of those firearms had been recovered during subsequent police investigations of other incidents.

Putting this in perspective, that amounts to about 0.2 percent of the guns that the AP investigation found, over a period of some seven years.

To its credit, the AP put in a lot of work and did a thorough investigation. It also quoted three lawmen from different agencies whose observations probably weren’t what the gun control crowd might have wanted to read.

Longview Police Chief Jim Duscha had this to say: “If they are going to get a weapon, they are going to get a weapon.”

Aberdeen Police Lt. Kevin Darst, told the AP, “The criminals can get a gun anytime they want one. I don’t see us selling them as a contributing factor in officer safety.”

Skagit County Sheriff Will Reichardt commented, “These guns are going to be out there. If I destroy them all, I’m just helping Remington or Winchester’s bottom line.”

There was no indication that either gun from the Pierce County case had such a history.

GAO Report Shows Online Gun ‘Sting’ A Fop

Three of Capitol Hill’s leading anti-gunners were keen to demonstrate the existence of an online gun sales “loophole” but it backfired big time when the Government Accountability Office report revealed that none of the 72 attempts to purchase guns via the Internet succeeded.

The GAO study had been requested by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Brian Schatz (D-HI), and Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD). According to Fox News, they were inspired by a 2016 report from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that suggested the “anonymity of the internet makes it an ideal means for prohibited individuals to obtain illegal firearms.”

Of the 72 gun buy attempts, 56 sellers “refused to complete a transaction once we revealed that either the shipping address was across state lines or that we were prohibited by law from owning firearms.” Other attempts failed when the investigators’ website was frozen. They also reportedly “encountered suspected scammers” who apparently would have taken money without providing any firearms.

By no small surprise, there wasn’t much publicity about this.

New From Federal

This week’s Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas finds Federal Premium showing off some new Syntech Action Pistol ammunition and the Hydra-Shok Deep 9mm load.

The Syntech ammo is “tailored specifically to the competitive pistol application,” according to Federal Premium handgun ammunition design engineer John Swenson. It produces less fouling and lower gun temperatures, Federal said.

Syntech Action Pistol ammunition is offered in 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP, and it satisfies the power factor requirements of competitors in the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) and the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA), according to a Federal press release.

Earlier this month Federal also announced Hydra-Shok Deep with a bullet that features a core designed to penetrate up to 50 percent deeper than the original Hydra-Shok and similar competitive loads. Having used Hydra-Shoks in a number of field evaluations, Insider Online can attest to its accuracy and reliability, and its ability to expand in ballistic gel.

Federal said Hydra-Shok Deep will penetrate 15 inches into ballistic gelatin, and that’s impressive. It features a new 135-grain bullet with what Federal said is an improved center post.

