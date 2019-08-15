According to Lyman, these shooting mats offer protection from dirt, rocks, insects, wet surfaces, gravel, pavement (who’d shoot from a road?) or hot truck bed. I can see a winter coyote hunter using one of these and such a shooting mat would obviously be right at home on a rifle range.



While they provide a “large footprint,” these mats also fold or roll up to a compact size for transport. My guess is in a pinch you could even grab a snooze under a shady tree on a hot day, but trying to find a tree out on the prairie while the dogs are romping and begging you to keep shooting might take a miracle.



MSRP for the basic model is $79.98 while the heavy-duty Tac-Mat model has a $117.98 price tag.

For more info: www.lymanproducts.com

Phone: (800) 225-9626







