Well-Established Snubbies

Gun makers still make snubbies.

That’s because people still buy snubbies. And people still buy snubbies because they have learned that snubbies do a lot with little. Look, it’s been true for decades: Five or six rounds of .38 Special is nothing to sniff at when carried in a small revolver that’s easy to hide and not at all bad to shoot. And many of these snubbies, including the good lookin' one you see here, are chambered in .357 Magnum, arguably one of the best defensive rounds ever. Without a doubt, these guns and calibers are proven and well established. And with their long history and modern manufacturing, the well-established snubbie has only gotten better.



Here's an easy one: What’s a more basic defensive handgun than an all-steel, .357 Magnum snub-nosed revolver? It's sort of a rhetorical question, right? But let’s take a moment to consider the advantages: proven caliber, recoil-absorbing steel, and, with most modern revolvers, very helpful improvements.