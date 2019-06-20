UltiClip for Secure, Concealed Carry

What if you got into a physical scuffle with another person? What if you had to run and jump and otherwise move very aggressively? Would the clip be able to hang on, keeping your holster in place?



Rather than wonder what my answers to those questions might be, I found a replacement clip to make a carry holster even better. The Ulticlip holster clip you see here replaces the standard belt clip (or any other similar holster clip) and allows me to attach — in a very secure way — the holster to my pants or belt. Moreover, because of the clip’s design, conceal-ability actually increases as well.