UltiClip for Secure, Concealed Carry
Help Your Holster Hang On
You hardly ever think of it.
But when you do, the benefits become obvious. The clip holding your holster to your gun belt — it may be plastic or metal — slides on and off, holding the holster carrier (and your gun) at the ready. So far, it has done its job. But you may not have yet pushed the holster to its limits. Sure, it's held on just fine. But maybe you've been super careful and never been in a situation where the grip of the clip becomes paramount.
What if you got into a physical scuffle with another person? What if you had to run and jump and otherwise move very aggressively? Would the clip be able to hang on, keeping your holster in place?
Rather than wonder what my answers to those questions might be, I found a replacement clip to make a carry holster even better. The Ulticlip holster clip you see here replaces the standard belt clip (or any other similar holster clip) and allows me to attach — in a very secure way — the holster to my pants or belt. Moreover, because of the clip’s design, conceal-ability actually increases as well.
Installing the Ulticlip requires removing the screw holding the original clip and replacing it with the Ulticlip. Easy! Once installed, opening and closing the Ulticlip requires just a thumb and forefinger. The design of the steel acts like a spring to hold the clip down — against the waistline of your pants or your belt. And, if you clip it to your pants, your belt helps to hide the clip. The strength of the spring means the clip holds on with more force than a regular belt clip would offer. So security goes up, too.
One more conceal-ability note: since Ulticlip attaches at one point on a holster, you can tuck in a shirt over the holster but under the clip.
Ulticlip specs include the following:
Heat treated to RC 42-49
C-1075 spring steel
Military-grade black oxide finish
Oil and wax treated
Multiple mounting positions
Size: 3.5” x 7/8”
Weight: .78 oz.
100% American made
Retail price: $11.99
Have a favorite holster using a steel belt clip? Consider changing the clip to a Ulticlip to increase security and conceal-ability. Don't find out the hard way your standard holster clip wasn't up to the task.
Learn more at UltiClip.