According to Trijicon, “in most cases, a pistol mounted with the SRO will continue to work in existing open top holsters. However, in some cases, the forward projection of the SRO lens will cause the gun/optic to not seat fully into the holster.”



Okay, so how many people own more than one holster for the same sidearm? Well, at least every handgun owner we ever met.



The Trijicon SRO adjusts easily for windage and elevation, and it uses the same base as the Trijicon RMR.



What’s the advantage of this sort of optical sight? It allows a shooter to fix quicker on a target, and with such a wide field of view, you’re likely to have quicker recovery and reacquisition following recoil.