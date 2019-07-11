Trijicon SRO
Versatile Tool For Handgun Use
Having been a devoted user of Trijicon tritium night sights on my defensive handguns for more than two decades, the new SRO (Specialized Reflex Optic) got my attention.
My pistol sights have come in handy more than once in the frequently gray and sometimes even darker environment of the Pacific Northwest. During the fall, winter and early spring, when the entire region is typically under a cover of thick clouds, having those tiny tritium lamps provide a superior sight picture is an advantage that cannot be overstated.
Fortunately, the SRO has arrived.
According to Trijicon, the SRO is specially designed for use on a pistol, although the company acknowledges it may also be used on a rifle or shotgun. It offers the shooter a wide field of view, along with a “clean” and “crisp” dot, so once a shooter gets this sight dialed-in it will enable accurate shooting for competition, hunting and personal defense. Trijicon designed this sight to be parallax free, and it is compatible with “suppressor height” iron sights.
It features a single-button “lock out” mode and a new button “lock in” mode. The SRO is capable of being mounted on a variety of pistols that are red dot ready.
According to Trijicon, “in most cases, a pistol mounted with the SRO will continue to work in existing open top holsters. However, in some cases, the forward projection of the SRO lens will cause the gun/optic to not seat fully into the holster.”
Okay, so how many people own more than one holster for the same sidearm? Well, at least every handgun owner we ever met.
The Trijicon SRO adjusts easily for windage and elevation, and it uses the same base as the Trijicon RMR.
What’s the advantage of this sort of optical sight? It allows a shooter to fix quicker on a target, and with such a wide field of view, you’re likely to have quicker recovery and reacquisition following recoil.
It’s a tough little unit with a tempered glass lens and forged 7075 aluminum chassis. It measures 2.2" x 1.3" x 1.4" and it weighs a scant 1.6 oz. with battery installed. The SRO runs on a CR2032 battery providing power for more than three years when used at 70 degrees on setting 4 (out of eight). There are eight different setting adjustments, and one needn’t worry about special tools because this thing can be adjusted without them.
The Trijicon website has a link to the specs, and on the page are a variety of pistols, from GLOCK to the legendary M1911 platform with an SRO on top.
For the shooter interested in a compact optical sight, the Trijicon SRO might be just what you’re looking for.
For more info: www.trijicon.com, Ph: (800) 338-0563