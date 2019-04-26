Trijicon SRO (Specialized Reflex Optic)

After thousands of rounds and a solid couple of days on the range with Trijicon’s SRO already under our belt, the thought of using a smaller-windowed pistol optic in the future is unappealing. In fact, the sight window of the SRO is so forgiving we had to “try” to lose the dot. Support-hand-only shooting has never been easier. The large, unobstructed field of view ensured the dot was always there, allowing us to speed up and focus on our target. Before we knew it, we were clearing plate racks like Jimmy John’s — freaky fast.



We ran them hard in Texas to see if they would break, and we’re still working on it at home — using the SRO to rack the slide off metal barricades, for example. It’s a tough little optic.



Over the past decade, Trijicon’s RMR has become the gold standard when it comes to pistol-mounted red dots, but for some, making the transition from iron sights to an optic wasn’t easy. For those who initially thought “finding the dot” was a tumultuous process, the SRO seeks to make the transition a lot less painful. And it does.



Learn more at Trijicon.