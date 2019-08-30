Survey: 64% of ‘Likely Voters’ want more gun control, but…
A recent Rasmussen survey revealed not only that a majority of “likely voters” believe that the United States is in need of “stricter gun control,” but also that they don’t believe it will accomplish the utopian ends that the gun prohibition lobby continually suggests.
Among the suggestions floating around are mandatory “secure storage” of firearms not in use, background checks on all firearm transfers/transactions, waiting periods, bans on certain semi-auto rifles and “high capacity” magazines, licensing and registration.
Rasmussen said 64 percent of its survey respondents “now believe the United States needs stricter gun control laws.” This represents a new high supporting additional gun controls, up from 57 percent in June 2016.
However, there’s an interesting little caveat.
According to Rasmussen, “64% of voters also say it is not possible to completely prevent mass shootings like the ones in El Paso and Dayton. Just 22% disagree and say it is possible. Thirteen percent (13%) are not sure.” So, you’ve got an equal number of survey respondents who think American gun owners should be subjected to more restrictions on a constitutionally-delineated fundamental right, while acknowledging that the mass shootings fueling this gun control crusade won’t prevent them.
Two graphic object lessons on background checks can be found on the West Coast, one recently in California and the other up in Washington state. The killer who opened fire last month at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., bought his gun legally in Nevada, where he had been living recently. He was from the Gilroy area originally.
California banned so-called “assault weapons” to prevent mass shootings. So this guy brings one illegally into the state, heads for the park property where the festival was being held, cuts his way through a wire fence to avoid the security check at the official entrance, and opens fire.
Fortunately, there were armed police on scene and they quickly shot at the guy, who reportedly ended his own life.
Up in Washington, voters passed Initiative 594 back in 2014, apparently convinced that requiring so-called “universal background checks” is the way to prevent tragic shootings. But in 2016—19 months after the initiative was approved—a 19-year-old killer went to a teen party, started shooting and killed three former classmates, including his ex-girlfriend. This kid legally bought the Ruger semi-auto rifle used in the crime, clearing a background check in the process.
Three months later, another teen essentially stole a semi-auto rimfire rifle from his stepfather, thus avoiding a background check, and fatally shot five people at a mall in the community of Burlington.
According to Rasmussen 30 percent of likely voters are opposed to more gun control. The polling group acknowledged, “Support for more gun control has ranged from 40% to 56% in surveys since June 2008 and not surprisingly has always spiked after mass shootings. Opposition to more gun control peaked at 53% in early 2014.
“Forty-nine percent (49%) think stricter gun control laws will help prevent shootings like the ones in Texas and Ohio,” Rasmussen added. “This, too, is a new high, up from 46% three years ago. Forty-one percent (41%) disagree, while 10% are undecided.”
Speaking Of Rasmussen
Back in October 2018, Rasmussen conducted a survey that found 62 percent of Americans believe that in crimes involving guns, the shooter is “more to blame than the availability of guns in America.”
Alarmingly, 31 percent believe “the availability of guns is more to blame.”
This explains a lot about people who are constantly demanding more gun control. For whatever reason, they’ve convinced themselves that getting rid of guns will somehow eliminate the criminal tendencies of perpetrators.
New York Running Scared
The Blaze, a conservative-oriented online publication is the latest voice pointing to the scramble by New York City officials to avoid having the U.S. Supreme Court hear a challenge to the city’s Draconian handgun regulation that prohibited pistol owners from transporting their guns anywhere but one of the few ranges inside the city.
Under the restriction, which has been “modified” since the high court agreed to hear the case earlier this year, handgun owners could not take their handguns on vacation, to training courses outside the city, on hunting trips or for any other reason.
What this panic confirms in the opinion of some rights activists is that New York officials knew their regulation was unconstitutional under the Second Amendment, so when they were challenged and faced with a court ruling that what they were doing was illegal, only then did they change the law.
But the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association (NYSRPA) wants the case heard. They realize that a change in the law can be changed back once the Supreme Court decides to scrap a hearing. Big Apple officials have given no assurances that they won’t re-adopt the restriction once the threat of high court admonishment has been removed.
NYSRPA wisely doesn’t trust city officials on this issue.
The case is known as New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. City of New York, New York.
Send A Message To Trump
Did ya ever want to just let off steam to the man in the Oval Office?
Well, there’s a way to do that, but remember, be polite, respectful of the office, and make good points.
The White House has an online page that allows the people to send messages directly to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Click right here and tell them what’s on your mind.
Armed Citizen Stops Robbery
Earlier this week, the surviving member of a teen duo that allegedly tried to rob a convenience store only to encounter an armed citizen was supposed to appear in a North Carolina courtroom to face charges.
According to WSOC News in Charlotte, 17-year-old Brenna Harris and the late Qwanterrius Stafford, 16, entered a 7-Eleven apparently to rob the place during the 4 a.m. incident.
But an armed customer reportedly “perceived a lethal threat,” according to WJBF and shot them both. Stafford died later at a hospital, but Harris was only wounded.
The WSOC report noted, “the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting started after Stafford and another teenage suspect, Harris, entered the gas station, wearing masks and armed with a gun, and went after a customer in the store, demanding belongings.
“Officials said the customer felt a deadly threat after one of the teen suspects pointed a gun in his face and robbed him,” the report added. “Police said that customer then fired his own legally carried weapon, hitting both suspects.”
