SB Tactical’s Adjustable Pistol Stabilizing Brace now available

Years ago when the first pistol built on the AR platform appeared, it seemed rather cumbersome and rather poorly balanced.



While the concept appealed to a lot of shooters, for a variety of reasons, the execution was somewhat disappointing. Over the years, the AR-type handgun evolved and along with that evolution came what has generically become known as a stabilizer brace.



Now comes SB Tactical with a rather interesting take on this accessory, and it deserves a close look by anyone who owns an AR pistol. The Pistol Stabilizing Brace takes the next evolutionary step with the SBA4, and from what we’ve read, this device was worth waiting for.



To answer the obvious question, yes, the SBA4 is compatible with all pistol platforms that accept a mil-spec carbine receiver extension, according to a statement from SB Tactical. It features an integral, ambidextrous QD sling socket, the company reports, and it adds a mere 10 ounces to the weight of the firearm.



This brace tightens up thanks to an adjustable 1-inch wide nylon band around the rear that stays in place once it is adjusted. The shooter pushes the gun arm through the brace, which is firm around the forearm and it allows the gun to better balance to the arm.