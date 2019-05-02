Savage 212 And 220: Turkey Guns Built For The Big Toms
With camo synthetic stocks and smooth bolt actions,
these smoothbores rock!
The Model 212 (top) and 220 (below) are new bolt-action Turkey shotguns from Savage. There are slight differences between the two smoothbores.
More than 60 years ago, my first experience with a shotgun involved a 12-gauge bolt-action J.C. Higgins of my father’s, whose sense of humor obviously exceeded his good sense.
It simultaneously knocked me semi-conscious and on my rump in a flash. The shotgun fell to the gravel road surface and cracked on the forend, my shoulder and cheek turned purple and everyone around me was both worried — and laughing hysterically.
I took an immediate disliking to that smoothbore. I’ve stuck to pump guns, semi-autos and double-barrel shotguns ever since. But those clever devils at Savage Arms are tempting me with a siren’s song, and no small degree of nostalgia, with the widespread introduction of the Model 212 and 220 bolt-action Turkey models.
And, yes, just for the record, I’m impressed. No longer a skinny 6 year old (by several decades, alas), and capable of handling a quality modern shotgun, both models — previously available only through Savage’s Special Order Office — are intriguing to put it mildly.
The stock on both models is adjustable for comb and length of pull.
The Model 220 is chambered for 20-ga. shells and, naturally, the 212 is a 12-ga. entry. Weighing in at 7 lbs., the Turkey model has some modern features that sold me on my trusty American classic bolt-action rifle chambered in .308 Winchester, with which I’ve conked some nice mule deer bucks over the years.
To wit: The Savage Turkey models feature a Model 110-style locking nut and a user-adjustable AccuTrigger, both of which are found on my rifle. The AccuTrigger is superb, with crisp, no-creep let-off.
Additionally, both shotgun models have AccuFit synthetic stocks so they can be adjusted to fit each shooter by adjusting the comb and/or buttstock for length of pull and height of comb. The stock is impervious to weather, and you’d have to work pretty hard to scratch one.
Check out this turkey choke; it’s a feature on both the 12- and 20-ga. models.
Both detachable synthetic magazines carry two rounds, so with one up the spout, you’ve got the means of making a quick follow-up shot if necessary.
Finish on the barrel and receiver is matte black, and the stock is finished with Mossy Oak Obsession camo. Both models have 22" carbon steel free-floating barrels and a rail on top for mounting a scope or electronic sight.
With an OAL of 43.75", the Savage 212 and 220 bolt-action shotguns have oversized bolt handles, a tang-mounted safety making it ambidextrous and a thick recoil pad. There are QD sling swivel studs fore and aft on the stock.
Savage ships both models with detachable, two-round synthetic magazines
Note the rail on top of the receiver, allowing for use of optical or electronic sights.
Now, just for the sake of saying so, my dad shot nothing but grouse with that old bolt gun, so in the “off season” when turkeys are not fair game, there are other challenges easily felled by the Savage Model 212 and 220. In the fall, popping a fat western blue grouse along some trail or old logging skid is certainly possible, and one needn’t worry about subjecting either model to the rigors of autumn. Rain, sleet or early snow won’t give the Savage 212 or 220 any trouble at all.
Sure, the primary purpose of owning one of these shotguns is to bring home a long beard, but it’s no reason to let one of these Savage specimens gather dust the rest of the year.
They’re currently showing up in dealer racks all over the map. According to Savage, the MSRP for the Model 212 is $779 while the Model 220 has an MSRP of $695.
For more info: www.savagearms.com