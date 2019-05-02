Savage 212 And 220: Turkey Guns Built For The Big Toms

Now, just for the sake of saying so, my dad shot nothing but grouse with that old bolt gun, so in the “off season” when turkeys are not fair game, there are other challenges easily felled by the Savage Model 212 and 220. In the fall, popping a fat western blue grouse along some trail or old logging skid is certainly possible, and one needn’t worry about subjecting either model to the rigors of autumn. Rain, sleet or early snow won’t give the Savage 212 or 220 any trouble at all.



Sure, the primary purpose of owning one of these shotguns is to bring home a long beard, but it’s no reason to let one of these Savage specimens gather dust the rest of the year.



They’re currently showing up in dealer racks all over the map. According to Savage, the MSRP for the Model 212 is $779 while the Model 220 has an MSRP of $695.



For more info: www.savagearms.com

Ph: (413) 642-4260