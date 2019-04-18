Ruger’s Third Custom Shop Entry — 10/22 Competition Rifle

Ruger recently announced yet another incarnation of its famous (dare we say “legendary”?) 10/22 rifle, and this one is definitely a keeper because it’s a Competition Rifle with features a real competitor will appreciate.



My affection for the 10/22 is well documented. With my own standard edition 10/22 topped by a Bushnell scope, I’ve managed to shoot the heads off wooden kitchen matches from a sandbag rest at 25 yards. And that’s with a plain old sporting barrel.



Now comes this Competition Rifle and it will take a lot of self-control to not head for the nearest gun store with wallet in hand. I use my .22 for shooting the heads off stupid fool hens on occasion in the central Cascades during the hunting season, and I’m already doing some mental figuring about how much more I can wring out of a .22-caliber Long Rifle cartridge with this new entry.



The 10/22 Competition Rifle has a hard-coat anodized CNC-machined and heat-treated receiver made from 6061-T6511 aluminum. It’s got an integral, optics-ready 30 MOA Picatinny rail on top so it’s ready for any scope or other sight option.



Now here’s something that might just be the best thing since sliced bread: Ruger designed this rifle’s receiver with a rear cleaning port, so a shooter can actually clean this from the rear, thus pushing out any powder residue or other debris from the breech to the muzzle so it doesn’t get into the action. Is that clever or what?

