Ruger’s American Ranch Rifle
Now Available In .350 Legend
Here’s a news flash for Ruger fans: The bolt-action American Ranch Rifle is now offered in the sizzling new .350 Legend, Winchester’s straight-wall cartridge that has been getting lots of attention on social media.
The rifle is a hard charger by anyone’s measure and features a Flat Dark Earth synthetic stock with a soft rubber buttpad, QD sling swivel studs and a factory-installed scope rail. The 16.38" cold hammer-forged barrel is cut with five lands and grooves on a 1:16" right-hand twist, so each bullet leaving the muzzle will get slightly more than a full turn down the bore.
There are two models, both with detachable five-round magazines of the “AR-style” according to Ruger specs. One weighs an even 6 lbs., and the other weighs 6.1 lbs. One has a 12.5" length of pull and OAL of 34.75", while the other has a 13.75" length of pull and 36" OAL. Both versions have top tang safeties.
The alloy steel barrel is threaded with a ½-28" x 0.4 thread pattern, so it can accept various accessories, and the finish is matte black.
Look at this way: When the chips are down and it’s time to call the play, do you want to be holding a rifle that’s a prima donna or a performer?
Among its other attributes, the American Ranch Rifle features the Ruger Marksman user-adjustable trigger that adjusts from 3 to 5 lbs. for a crisp let off. You’ll find the 70-degree bolt throw is fast and reliable. The one-piece bolt has three lugs and dual cocking cams, and there is ample room for cartridge ejection and scope clearance.
According to Ruger specs, the patented Power Bedding integral bedding block system “positively locates the receiver and free-floats the barrel for outstanding accuracy.” Fitted with a good scope, this new entry from Ruger should be capable of terrific accuracy out to 150–200 yards, which appears to be the effective range of the cartridge.
This rifle should be a great knock-around tool in and out of hunting season. And that’s where the cartridge comes in.
Since its introduction, we’ve done a little homework on the .350 Legend. Based on the .223 Remington case, this little sizzler propels a 0.357" bullet at velocities ranging up to a reported 2,350 fps, generating up to 903 ft. lbs. of energy at 200 yards. Yet, it is supposed to deliver 20% less recoil than a .243 Winchester, and more energy than the .30-30 Winchester.
There are five loads available from Winchester at this writing, ranging in weight from 145 grains to 265 grains, the latter a “sub-sonic” round scooting along at a reported 1,060 fps from the muzzle. There’s a 150-grain load clocking out of the bore at 2,325 fps, and a 160-grainer Power Max Bonded pill that moves out at 2,225 fps.
You’ll also find a 180-grain Power-Point load with a reported muzzle velocity of 2,100 fps. All of these rounds should be able to conk deer-sized game, and certainly coyotes and other predators.
With an overall length of 2.25", the .350 Legend reportedly has a maximum average chamber pressure of 55,000 psi. We suspect loading data is not far away, and one can presume several different propellants will be useful in this cartridge.
Ruger’s American Ranch Rifle carries an MSRP of $549.
For more info: www.ruger.com Ph: (336) 949-5200
Editors Note: GUNS Magazine was the FIRST media outlet to take a game animal with the Ruger American Ranch Rifle in 350 Legend! Check out the November issue for the play-by-play story of GUNS Editor Brent T. Wheat taking the Ranch Rifle to Texas and doing rude things to pigs and a trophy axis deer!