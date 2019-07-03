Here’s a news flash for Ruger fans: The bolt-action American Ranch Rifle is now offered in the sizzling new .350 Legend, Winchester’s straight-wall cartridge that has been getting lots of attention on social media.



The rifle is a hard charger by anyone’s measure and features a Flat Dark Earth synthetic stock with a soft rubber buttpad, QD sling swivel studs and a factory-installed scope rail. The 16.38" cold hammer-forged barrel is cut with five lands and grooves on a 1:16" right-hand twist, so each bullet leaving the muzzle will get slightly more than a full turn down the bore.



There are two models, both with detachable five-round magazines of the “AR-style” according to Ruger specs. One weighs an even 6 lbs., and the other weighs 6.1 lbs. One has a 12.5" length of pull and OAL of 34.75", while the other has a 13.75" length of pull and 36" OAL. Both versions have top tang safeties.



The alloy steel barrel is threaded with a ½-28" x 0.4 thread pattern, so it can accept various accessories, and the finish is matte black.



Look at this way: When the chips are down and it’s time to call the play, do you want to be holding a rifle that’s a prima donna or a performer?