Rock Island Armory Bullpup 12-gauge ready for action

This ain’t your grandpa’s shotgun, so get over it.



The rugged little VRBP-100-A from Rock Island Armory (RIA Imports) is a state-of-the-art bullpup model chambered for 12-gauge shells that is the kind of tactical firearm lots of people think about but never seem to find.



Until now, that is.



We took a look at this bruiser and it’s got features that should appeal to anybody looking for self-loading smoothbore capable of serious business when you need 12-gauge firepower. Let’s check this out.



For openers, the VRBP-100-A is compact enough to fit snugly behind the seat of a pickup, or unobtrusively in the back of an SUV or the trunk of a sedan. Tuck it into a cargo bag and it will be there when you need it. According to a little spec sheet, it’s got an overall length of 32 inches, and that includes the 20-inch contoured barrel featuring a mobile choke.



At its widest point, this RIA bullpup is 2 inches wide and 7 inches tall. There’s a full top rail that holds flip-up front and rear sights, and forward removable side rails for various accessories that might include lights and/or a laser.



It has an adjustable cheek pad on the left side of the butt-end, and the stock features polymer construction with a rubber butt and spacers to adjust the length of pull. The stock angles down along the rear few inches so it fits well against the shoulder.



Empty, this little shotgun hits the scale at 7.94 pounds, and with a full load (5+1), it weighs 8.82 pounds, according to Rock Island literature. The detachable magazine holds five shells, and topping it all off, this baby has a 3-inch chamber, so it will handle 2 ¾- and 3-inch shells. It is compatible with 9- and 19-round VR magazines, which might come in handy during various competitions.



The forward-mounted, non-reciprocating charging handle is located on the left side of the shotgun.



There are two sling swivels, one near the butt and the other on the forend on the barrel shield, both on the left side.