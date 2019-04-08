Pocket Pistol Shootout!

Recoil

Felt recoil and muzzle flip is noticeably greater with the skinny, 10 oz. Kel-Tec. The steel Bayard’s bare frame is 15 oz. and almost as thick as the polymer gun. Add Bakelite grip panels for added girth and an internal buffer, and the recoil on the Bayard is much easier to control. It was actually much lighter than I expected. Their advertising it as being soft-shooting actually turned out to be the case.



The Bayard’s patented recoil attenuating buffer assembly was unique at the time and rarely used in any handgun since. The S&W Model 61 Escort of the early 1970’s was essentially the 1908 Bayard reincarnated in .22 LR, but for many reasons (mostly due to poor construction) it died a fast death in the marketplace. The Bayard’s buffer took the form of a tube mounted on the frame above the grip. When fired, the rearward motion of the slide compresses the recoil spring and guide rod into the buffer tube and they bottom out against a spring-backed piston at the rear to cushion the recoil impulse. I tried to compress the piston by hand with a flat-head punch and got barely 1/16" of movement out of it, so I’m not convinced it was still functioning on my test pistol.



Perhaps more important than the buffer in minimizing felt recoil and muzzle flip, is the Bayard’s short, low-mounted barrel and general ergonomics. The hammer is mounted low in the frame behind the grip, giving the pistol a slight (10 degrees or so) downward point. In an effort to objectively quantify the difference in muzzle flip between the Bayard and Kel-Tec, I summoned up long suppressed memories of high school physics class, and built a simple test device using a 3/16" wood dowel crossbar, tensioned thread and a ruler.



To test, I placed the top of the slide in contact with the bottom of the crossbar at a fixed point and squeezed off a round. The rising muzzle carried the bar up with it. I could determine the height the



crossbar rose by lifting it until all the slack in the previously tensioned string was taken up. The upward force was described in millimeters as determined by the highest point the end of the crossbar rose against the vertically oriented ruler perpendicular to the swinging end of the crossbar. The results were consistent and showed the Bayard had about half the muzzle flip of the lighter Kel-Tec. It actually worked! My test device and the gun’s design.



The 2-3/16" barreled Bayard moved the crossbar up a mere 44 mm on average. The 2-3/4" barrel Kel-Tec raised it 85mm. I cannot say exactly what factor weight, barrel length, the presence or lack of a buffer and the height of the barrel above the gripping hand played in the result. But the effects of this difference were quite apparent in rapid fire. The felt recoil and muzzle flip was less with the Bayard.