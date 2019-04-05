Perfecting The GLOCK Grip

When the undercuts and finger bump removal are complete, the marks on the frame have to be sanded down using high grit sandpaper to give it a smooth, finished appearance. I recommend picking up a pack of assorted wet or dry sandpaper containing something like 800–2,500 grit sandpaper. Wet sanding will give you the best results so have some water handy and start with the lowest grit sandpaper and progress upward from there until the scratches are gone. Wrapping strips of sandpaper around the Sharpie or marker is a great way to smooth out the curved areas, and you can use your finger in circular motion for the flat spots. This is a very time consuming process but the end result should be a smooth, somewhat dull surface that matches closely with the rest of the frame. The felt polishing wheel for the Dremel can provide a nice sheen if you’re looking for a little something extra finish wise.