Multi-Plier Multipliers

Fast-forward to present day and you can see how Gerber’s Multi-Plier 600ST (“ST” for sight tool), one of many in the company’s current lineup, shows the good evolution of a great product. Made in the USA, this model has all the basic tools on board -- pliers, knife, screwdrivers, can/bottle opener, etc. -- but includes some unique tools for firearms enthusiasts. The M4/M16 front sight post adjustment tool is a handy addition, as is the carbon scraper. Moreover, the pliers offer needle nose ends and a carbide wire cutter. The knife combines a fine edge and a serrated edge and the Philips screwdriver is extra long. Even better, all the tools lock in place and the plier design won’t allow for any skin to get trapped between the handles.



The 600ST has been to the backcountry, served on the range, participated in emergency car repairs, and even pulled out slivers. Retailing for $95 and weighing 8.2 ounces, it measures 5.04” in length when closed and 6.61” in length when open. It’s just slightly larger than the old silver multi-pliers but, after just a year of regular use, it has easily proven its durability, usefulness, and value.