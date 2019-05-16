“Haven’t I seen you around here before?”

Except … many revolver makers carry some variant of this gun. And while one particular gun company may seem to own the category of four-inch barreled .357’s, the Taurus 66 you see here clearly demonstrates this category is indeed alive and well. And, by the way, these are great self-defense guns. Home, truck, and even concealed.



Anyway, lots of familiar features here. You’ll recognize stainless steel but Taurus puts a matte finish on this one. Also familiar: rubber grips. As for weight, heavy! The Model 66 tips the scale at 38 ounces (although it handles deftly). And there’s a familiar sight picture — the fixed front sight with an orange marker along with an adjustable rear sight.