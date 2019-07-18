This new FN specimen has a hard-anodized aluminum monolithic receiver that allows for a rather long rail on top, with forward rails at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions. We’re rather impressed with all the rail space, because it not only allows for mounting a good scope, but also adjustable metallic sights. One might consider a flashlight or laser on one or the other side rails, or on the bottom. The side rails are bolted on.



FN rounds out the package with a rugged fixed buttstock that is precision-adjustable for comb height and length of pull. The cheekpiece is also adjustable, and the rubber grip is from Hogue, with its traditional texturing and finger grooves. You will find sling loops on either side at the front end of the stock and where the stock meets the rear of the receiver.