FN SCAR 20S Getting High
Marks For Performance
When it comes to modern sporting rifles, the FN SCAR 20S semi-auto, chambered for the 7.62x51mm NATO round has leaped into the spotlight, getting high marks for performance — even at longer ranges.
Boasting what FN calls “battle-proven technology,” the SCAR 20S has features appealing to precision-minded shooters. It’s got a short-stroke gas piston design with a free floating cold hammer-forged heavy contoured 20" barrel featuring 1:12" rifling. There’s a two-stage match trigger — the Geissele “Super SCAR” trigger said to break between 3.5 and 4.5 lbs. — and the safety lever and magazine release are ambidextrous, so even southpaws can enjoy shooting this self-loader.
This new FN specimen has a hard-anodized aluminum monolithic receiver that allows for a rather long rail on top, with forward rails at the 3, 6 and 9 o’clock positions. We’re rather impressed with all the rail space, because it not only allows for mounting a good scope, but also adjustable metallic sights. One might consider a flashlight or laser on one or the other side rails, or on the bottom. The side rails are bolted on.
FN rounds out the package with a rugged fixed buttstock that is precision-adjustable for comb height and length of pull. The cheekpiece is also adjustable, and the rubber grip is from Hogue, with its traditional texturing and finger grooves. You will find sling loops on either side at the front end of the stock and where the stock meets the rear of the receiver.
The finish is Flat Dark Earth with black on the Hogue grip, the side and lower rails and the barrel. The SCAR 20S comes with a 10-round magazine but can accept a 20-rounder.
Now, the 7.62x51mm NATO cartridge can really reach out and touch something. Thanks to the rifling twist, it should be capable of launching projectiles in the 165-175-grain range with pretty decent accuracy. But as commercials have often reminded us, “your mileage may vary.” That is, even with the most accurate rifle ever built there is still the human factor, and when you’re talking about sending a projectile as far as 800 to 1,000 yards a few other factors may enter into the equation as well.
The FN SCAR 20S is no lightweight, hitting the scale at a reported 11.2 lbs. While it may not be somebody’s idea of a reasonable carry, this FN should be able to setup on a sandbag or bipod steadily, and the weight will also help dampen the recoil, which definitely helps out on the firing line during competition.
Depending upon where the adjustable stock is set, the OAL comes in at 40.6" to 42.5"; not bad at all. There is something of a downside. The MSRP is a healthy $4,499, but when one wants precision features, they don’t come cheap. For that pricetag, a shooter gets a whole lot of rifle with long-range potential.
For more info: www.fnamerica.com
Ph: (703) 288-3500