Rothco's Concealed Carry Pouch has been in my possession for years.

It’s just a basic zippered pouch. Measuring 9.5" x 6.5" x 1.5” and made from 600D polyester and available only in black, the Rothco Concealed Carry Pouch is, well, exactly that — a pouch. But there’s enough to it — hook and loop holster inside, MOLLE straps/loops on the outside — to make it worth your while. At the same time, there’s not much to it. Meaning: It’s discrete, low-profile, unremarkable. As such, it’s a great place to store a pistol, especially if you like to carry it in a shoulder bag, backpack, or some other kind of bag. Yep, it adds another layer of access and thus it could increase draw time. But it also adds another layer of 'hidden' and decreases its noticeability.