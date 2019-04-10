A Basic Pouch
with Exceptional Usefulness
Rothco's Concealed Carry Pouch has been in my possession for years.
It’s just a basic zippered pouch. Measuring 9.5" x 6.5" x 1.5” and made from 600D polyester and available only in black, the Rothco Concealed Carry Pouch is, well, exactly that — a pouch. But there’s enough to it — hook and loop holster inside, MOLLE straps/loops on the outside — to make it worth your while. At the same time, there’s not much to it. Meaning: It’s discrete, low-profile, unremarkable. As such, it’s a great place to store a pistol, especially if you like to carry it in a shoulder bag, backpack, or some other kind of bag. Yep, it adds another layer of access and thus it could increase draw time. But it also adds another layer of 'hidden' and decreases its noticeability.
Looking for all intents and purposes like any other organizational type of case — maybe a storage solution for laptop or phone chargers or even a small tablet — the Rothco Concealed Carry Pouch (retail: $16.99) allows you to keep a handgun just one tug of a zipper away. Using the included hook and loop holster, you can store your gun butt-up, ready to be grasped. Add a spare mag under one of the two elastic bands or in the front zipper compartment.
If you’re not going to carry it in a bag, the MOLLE straps/loops offer a place to slide a belt through, allowing you to carry the case in plain sight, right on your belt. But that’s not really my style so I am going to carry it in one or more of my many shoulder bags or messenger bags. And for those short but inevitable moments when I’m not carrying my gun on my person, I’ll use the Rothco case as a means of transferring my gun from house to car to office to bag or to [wherever].
As for quality, the zippers are robust; the fabric is durable; and the straps, loops and snaps are strong. As for style, there’s hardly any. But as for functionality and the ability to be discrete, this simple black pouch will prove very handy.