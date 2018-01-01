Exclusive: You Don’t Say? Crimson Trace Optics?

Michael O. Humphries

This shouldn’t have surprised me. Not one bit. If you think about it, it makes perfect sense. But, you could have knocked me over with a feather when I opened up my email and found out about Crimson Trace’s new line of red dots. Like I said, it makes perfect sense that the company that revolutionized how we aim our guns would introduce a line of electronic sights, so that’s on me for not seeing this one coming.

Designed for self-defense, competitive and recreational shooting, the new line is currently made up of five exciting red dots with a starting MSRP of just $199. The line includes the following:

CTS-1000 — designed for long guns with 2 MOA reticle

CTS-1100 — 3.5X battlesight for long guns, hybrid BDC reticle

CTS-1200 — 3.25 MOA reticle reflex sight, designed for pistols

CTS-1300 — 3.5 MOA reticle, designed for long guns

CTS-1400 — 3.25 MOA reticle, designed for long guns

All the new sights are compatible with night vision and are waterproof for ruggedness and durability, featuring aluminum housings for light weight. These are slated for availability in November of this year.

For more information, visit https://www.crimsontrace.com/products/red-dot-sights.