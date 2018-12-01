Behind the Scenes: Herding Cats

Being a magazine editor is more, and less, glamorous ...

... than it seems — pretty much like any other high-visibility occupation.



The best way to describe my job is the proverbial “herding cats.” A magazine is really a collective of high-motivation individuals who have different strengths, weaknesses and personal styles. They all figuratively want to pull the wagon in the same direction but it does take a dedicated teamster to get the whole shebang moving on the right road. Once moving, there are the inevitable breakdowns, running out of water, getting lost in the Badlands and the occasional attack by hostile indigenous peoples.



Driving through it all is the editor, chained to his email and Photoshop, trying to stamp out brush fires, plan for the future and get the magazine put together (preferably before) the deadline. Truthfully, it gets a little overwhelming at times, especially for a still-wet-behind-the-ears editor such as myself.



“But what about the fun stuff?” you ask. First — we do get all manner of product to review. Coming from a freelance background, this step into the “Major Leagues” of gun writing has been incredible in terms of access to people and guns. On that note, a common question from friends is, “Do you get to keep the guns?” In most instances we do not, but even having them for a month or two is great fun. I’ve handled more firearms in the past couple of months than I ever did during entire decades as a cop and freelance writer!



One other cool part of the job is writer’s events. Manufacturers frequently bring journalists out to various locations for a chance to see new products and last week I was the guest of Daniel Defense (DD). They gave select writers and outlets a sneak peak of a noteworthy new product and though I can’t say any more until January, I will share a short video regarding part of the event: the waterborne assault course.