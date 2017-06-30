Exclusive: WeatherWool Clothing is All American

By Dave Workman

Despite advances in cotton weaves, man-made fabrics and materials, there is really nothing like a fine wool garment in foul conditions.

Take it from a resident of the frequently wet Pacific Northwest. Winters, and fall and spring as well, can be nasty. Good wool takes it in stride and makes those conditions livable and even comfortable.

WeatherWool produces all sorts of clothing items from the finest American-produced wool. The company boasts that it selects the fleece from America’s “top sheep breeders and ranchers.”

Based in New Jersey, this outfit offers jackets, vests, pants and bibs, the ShirtJac, vests, a poncho, mittens, muffs, hats and caps, and even boots with wool uppers and leather lowers. Don’t let their headquarters fool you. Good wool clothing works in New England, the Great Lakes, northern plains, Rocky Mountains and, of course, the Northwest and even Alaska.

From personal experience, even when it gets wet, wool will keep you warm. The best wool will shed water and snow rather well, and it can be pretty comfy in a hunting camp, or sitting on a stand high on a ridge.

WeatherWool’s pants are offered in FullWeight and MidWeight styles with plenty of pocket room including cargo pockets, 2-inch belt loops, double seat, extra-long front zipper and a gusseted crotch allowing plenty of movement.

The hooded poncho, made with FullWeight fabric, is a one-size-fits-all product, available in a Lynx pattern or solid drab. It’s got a large front kangaroo pocket with a zippered pocket behind it.

There’s something else about this clothing line worth noting. WeatherWool has launched the WarriorWool Donation Program. The public can donate to provide an Al’s Anorak, a hooded pullover, to military personnel including Navy SEALs and the U.S. Air Force Arctic Survival School.

Anyone who has experienced wool in unpleasant conditions will easily understand why people like this stuff. WeatherWool comes in an assortment of colors — black, duff, drab and lynx — and their trademark phrase is “Hardcore Luxury.”

Find out more at weatherwool.com