Exclusive: Victrix Armaments Precision Rifles

By Michael O. Humphries

During a recent visit to Beretta, we had a chance to get a sneak peek and some new rifles entering the Beretta product line. Recently acquired as part of the Beretta family, Victrix Armaments is an Italian precision rifle brand renowned for its quality and performance. However, its capability does not come cheap — its rifles range from $9,000 and up and are chambered from .308 Win. up through .408 Cheytac. In fact, we were told that a .50 BMG is also in the works to bring some truly heavy-hitting power to the line.

A Range of Options

The Victrix line of precision rifles features three-locking-lug action available in two action lengths. The stock system of the rifles what the company calls the FMRC (Fully Modular Rifle Chassis), an alloy chassis system that can be customized to a specific mission.

The Victrix Armaments Minerva Tactical line is broken up into the Pugio, Gladius, Scorpio and Tormentum series of rifles. The Pugio is a compact .308 Win. rifle that is designed to offer the most performance in the smallest package possible with its short 16″ barrel and folding stock. The Gladius is chambered for .308, .260 or 6.5 Creedmoor and can be had with barrel lengths ranging from 22″ to 26″.

The Scorpio takes you up in power to the .300 Win Mag, the .300 Norma Mag or the .338 Lapua Mag with barrel length’s ranging from 22″ to 26″. The Tormentum jumps you up to the .375 and .408 Cheytac chamberings and features a 30″ barrel. I’ll be very curious to hear the creative name of the .50!

To learn more, visit http://www.victrixarmaments.com/.