Exclusive: Trijicon Scores with AccuPower 4-16×50 Riflescopes

By Dave Workman

Among handgunners, the name Trijicon is highly respected for its line of tritium night sights gracing many a pistol, including several of mine, and now the company is earning a reputation for quality optics for precision rifle shooters.

The AccuPower family includes several models of varying power magnification, from 1-4x24mm up to the 4-16x50mm long-range scopes, upon which we’ll focus, no pun intended.

The Trijicon AccuPower scope family features an illuminated reticle, adjustable brightness settings, quality lenses, a second focal plane reticle, easy focus eyepiece and it’s all put together in aircraft-grade aluminum housing. In particular, the three 4-16X models are all built on 30mm tubes. They offer parallax adjustment from 10 yards to infinity.

There are three models in the series, the RS29-C-1900020 with an MOA crosshair, the RX29-C-1900022, featuring a MIL-Square crosshair and the RX29-C-1900024 with a Duplex crosshair. Each operates on the power of a single CR2032 lithium battery that can deliver up to 31 hours of power at full brightness.

At 100 yards, each of these scope models offers a 25.8-foot field of view, down to 6.4 feet at top magnification.

Whether your game walks on four legs or consists of a large black bull’s eye at several hundred yards, the Trijicon AccuPower 4-16x50mm riflescope should fill your needs. Think of this thing on top of a varmint rifle looking down on a Montana prairie dog town. Bye-bye, varmints!

We’re not talking about an unmanageable piece of equipment, either. All three of the 4-16X models hit the scale at a modest 23.3 oz.

One thing about the big 50mm objective is it pulls in all available light, which pays off in those twilight periods of dawn and dusk when game is most active. Say you’re somewhere out in Wyoming on a hilltop overlooking the prairie and off in the distance you spot a good Pronghorn. With one of these scopes, a steady-handed rifleman can really reach out and touch something.

Other models in the AccuPower family include four 1-4x24mm, a pair of 1-8x28mm scopes, a trio of 2.5-10x56mm scopes, three more in the 3-9x40mm category, which is probably the most popular power range in the entire riflescope field and the 4-16x50mm models.

Somewhere in the mix is a scope to fit just about anybody’s needs. Best of all, they’re affordable.

Check them out at: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/trijicon-inc