Exclusive: Thrym SwitchBack 2.0 Flashlight Ring Has Several Functions

By Dave Workman

A flashlight ring comes in handy for a variety of activities, and the SwitchBack 2.0 will earn its keep

through a variety of applications.

Anybody who has tried, or is learning, to hold a tactical flashlight in his/her weak hand while training a handgun or long gun on a target has already figured out this is not as simple as it looks on television or in a video.

But Thyrm LLC, a California company, has developed a finger ring that fits between the tailcap and body of a flashlight for a steady hold. It’s an upgrade of the original SwitchBack model and is sized to fit a 1-inch diameter flashlight.

It’s a rather clever design with a finger ring and pocket clip, and a release on the finger ring lets go under heavy pressure, but it can be reset.

Available in black, tan/Flat Dark Earth or Urban Gray, the SwitchBack 2.0 large flashlight ring is compatible with a wide range of flashlights including models from Surefire, Streamlight, Pelican, Nitecore and others. This device allows the user to retain a flashlight while drawing or reloading, shooting with a two-hand hold and even working through a malfunction.

The pocket clip is strong enough to hold not only in a pocket, but in a pouch made from MOLLE/PALS webbing or heavy nylon as well. It’s also got a wide thumb rest that enhances the hold while shooting or just holding on target.

The SwitchBack 2.0 flashlight ring from Thyrm fits a variety of tactical flashlights and is available in three colors.

This accessory isn’t just for shooters. It has a wide range of applications for all sorts of outdoor activities ranging from auto maintenance to camping, backpacking, predator hunting, search and rescue and even crawling around under a house or workshop.

Built from a tough polymer, the SwitchBack 2.0 is impervious to any changes in weather or temperature conditions. The year-round tool mounts quickly and stays out of the way until a flashlight is needed. It’s made right here in the USA and carries an MRSP of $19.95.

Thyrm doesn’t just produce flashlight rings. Other accessories, including storage containers for batteries, plus the CLENS lens protector that keeps dust and dirt off the flashlight lens are available.

For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/thyrm