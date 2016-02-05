Exclusive: This Yaqui Slide Holster Should Be…

…in everyone’s collection.
And if the 1911 was meant for any holster, it’s got to be the Yaqui. A basic leather belt slide, the Yaqui epitomizes simplicity and functionality, holding a 1911 at a slight forward cant and helping it to disappear under a single covering garment — as long as the garment is long enough to hide the 1911’s muzzle.
This particular Yaqui comes from shottist.com and is the handiwork of Andy Langlois, a craftsman who makes great rifle slings and other fine leather goods. It costs $50 and is available in black, walnut, or chestnut brown, for right- or left-handers.
As for how the Yaqui carries, well, let’s just say its profound simplicity requires very little text to explain. In a nutshell, it’ll keep your 1911 ready at hand all day, comfortably and securely. Ready to add one to your collection?
And here’s something new: Text me a question or comment to let me know your thoughts on this article. If, with your comments, you include just your first name and your city and state, I’ll likely use your comment/question in a later roundup article. And no, I won’t publish your phone number! Ready? You can text me right now at 248-328-2538.
— Mark Kakkuri
A fine idea… until you smack the muzzle & your front sight a couple of times.
Yep, gotta be careful about that exposed muzzle! Hopefully that’s a lesson learned … once!
Jeff Cooper gave me my first Yaqui slide in 1976…It still is my favorit…pure effective simplicity…
Really?! There’s got to be more to the story… Any additional insight from Cooper on the Yaqui?
Thanks for this article. Have not been happy with most of the holsters I’ve found and tried and had wondered about the Yaqui. Being a woman makes owb a big gun like the 1911 a little difficult. This will be the next holster I get.
The general wisdom on holster selection states that the belt loops in whatever form should fit the belt firmly. The pictures in your article seem to show a lot of space for up and down movement (1/2 inch or so). Is belt fit not an issue with the Yaqui Slide? Does Andy Langlois offer slides for a variety of belt widths?
Don – Santa Susana, CA
Thanks for your comment, Don, and I don’t disagree. This Yaqui is cut for a larger belt, yes, but a 1.5″-width gun belt is all I’ve got. I will say, however, that the Yaqui did not move when my belt was tightened and a gun riding in the carrier.
Can I use it with a. Full sized 40 cal smith and Wesson?
I love the easy draw of a Yaqui style holster (from any manufacturer), I do not like the lack of retention or muzzle / sight protection. While it looks like a very well made holster, I just don’t believe it is the best choice for a 1911 carry.
True on no cover for front and rear sights. Not much in the retention dept either ???? ! Your cost too high .
I saw the comment about smacking the muzzle and front sight and was puzzled about how that would be possible until I realized that some misguided folks run around wearing a handgun on their hip at the three o’clock position. Try wearing it at 4:30 or 5:00.The gun should be slanted forward with the muzzle over your hip pocket and the gun will be much easier to conceal, much better protected, and faster to draw from. Plus you won’t look like an amateur who’s trying to make sure that everyone is aware that they’re carrying a gun.
These holsters are great,especially if you want your front sight bent all to hell.
These yaqui’s are top notch…I have several that are 15 years old or better (think his early prototypes). The wear like iron and are very forgiving on your gun’s finish…like a previous poster commented; if you are wearing this thing over back pocket like a noob, yeah you might bang up your piece a bit. I’ve RELIGIOUSLY carried my GI model in this holster just a bit aft of my front pocket without any issues…and as far as retention goes…WTF are you doing; gymnastics??!! If you snug your belt appropriately that will increase the friction hence, more retention…he also makes a larger scabbard style with a very generous “flab-tab”…great holster in general; don’t hesitate buying one.
How the hell do you hit your front sight so hard to hurt it when you are wearing this holster?! What are you people? A bunch of Ironworkers who wear your pistol while working? The Yaqui slide has been my EDC holster for years and still is. I am an average guy who travels a bit and have never “hit” my muzzle or front sight on anything. The Yagui slide is the best 1911 holster out there. I haul “Tilly” around in it everywhere. $50 is not horrible either. That is a mid range price for a Yaqui.
Thanks for your comment, Dave. I guess some of us, me included, in the twists and turns of daily life, have found that we bump into stuff every now and again. Glad to hear it’s a non-issue for you; some of us aren’t so graceful, it seems.
Worked security and law enforcement about 28 years. Also worked as an undercover narcotic detective at the end of my state employment. Carried a Sig Sauer 229 in a minimal holster, inside the waist at times. Sometimes outside the waist under a t-shirt. Never damaged or lost the weapon. Some of the youngsters I worked with installed a carry system on their pistols that consisted of a clip epoxied to the side of the pistol. There was NO HOLSTER, the clip attached to the waist band of their pants. That was it. Never was aware of any damage or loss of the weapons.