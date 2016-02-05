Exclusive: This Yaqui Slide Holster Should Be…

…in everyone’s collection.

And if the 1911 was meant for any holster, it’s got to be the Yaqui. A basic leather belt slide, the Yaqui epitomizes simplicity and functionality, holding a 1911 at a slight forward cant and helping it to disappear under a single covering garment — as long as the garment is long enough to hide the 1911’s muzzle.

This particular Yaqui comes from shottist.com and is the handiwork of Andy Langlois, a craftsman who makes great rifle slings and other fine leather goods. It costs $50 and is available in black, walnut, or chestnut brown, for right- or left-handers.

As for how the Yaqui carries, well, let’s just say its profound simplicity requires very little text to explain. In a nutshell, it’ll keep your 1911 ready at hand all day, comfortably and securely. Ready to add one to your collection?

And here’s something new: Text me a question or comment to let me know your thoughts on this article. If, with your comments, you include just your first name and your city and state, I’ll likely use your comment/question in a later roundup article. And no, I won’t publish your phone number! Ready? You can text me right now at 248-328-2538.

— Mark Kakkuri