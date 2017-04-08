Exclusive: The Name Says It All

Mossberg’s 590 Shockwave

By Payton Miller

If you were to select the most evocative name for a firearm in the past 25 years, Mossberg’s 590 Shockwave would have to be among the finalists.

So what is it? A 14-inch barreled “stock-less” 12-gauge pump. That’s what.

I’ll admit my first thoughts on seeing it at the 2017 SHOT Show were: (1) What will the BATFE think about that barrel length? (2) I wonder how bad that pistol grip is gonna hurt my hand?

No worries. The overall length of the gun exceeds 26 inches, making it BATFE compliant—no tax stamp is required for a transfer (but check your state laws as well to determine if the Shockwave is OK in your area).

The “Raptor” grip is a real ergonomic improvement over previous attempts at shotgun pistol grips. I still have painful memories of shooting 00 buckshot from an old Ithaca so configured back in the late 1970s. According to Mossberg:

“The Shockwave Raptor’s bird’s head pistol grip is uniquely shaped to minimize felt recoil.”

Both grip and fore-end are composed of a very “grippy” polymer blend. The fore-end/pump has a loop for your hand to help maintain control of the gun as well as keeping your support hand away from the “loud end.”

The Shockwave is obviously intended for those seeking the ultimate in close-in power. The traditional Mossberg top tang safety is quickly and easily accessible—and ideal for this highly specialized item.

Undoubtedly, the 3-inch chamber increases the odds of finding useable ammo in a Doomsday situation, although I certainly wouldn’t select magnum 12-gauge shotshells by choice. Even a reduced-recoil 2-3/4-inch buckshot load is pretty awesome. And with a fully-loaded Shockwave, there’s six of them on tap.