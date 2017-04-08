Exclusive: The Name Says It All

Mossberg’s 590 Shockwave
By Payton Miller
If you were to select the most evocative name for a firearm in the past 25 years, Mossberg’s 590 Shockwave would have to be among the finalists.
So what is it? A 14-inch barreled “stock-less” 12-gauge pump. That’s what.
I’ll admit my first thoughts on seeing it at the 2017 SHOT Show were: (1) What will the BATFE think about that barrel length? (2) I wonder how bad that pistol grip is gonna hurt my hand?
No worries. The overall length of the gun exceeds 26 inches, making it BATFE compliant—no tax stamp is required for a transfer (but check your state laws as well to determine if the Shockwave is OK in your area).
The “Raptor” grip is a real ergonomic improvement over previous attempts at shotgun pistol grips. I still have painful memories of shooting 00 buckshot from an old Ithaca so configured back in the late 1970s. According to Mossberg:
“The Shockwave Raptor’s bird’s head pistol grip is uniquely shaped to minimize felt recoil.”
Both grip and fore-end are composed of a very “grippy” polymer blend. The fore-end/pump has a loop for your hand to help maintain control of the gun as well as keeping your support hand away from the “loud end.”
The Shockwave is obviously intended for those seeking the ultimate in close-in power. The traditional Mossberg top tang safety is quickly and easily accessible—and ideal for this highly specialized item.
Undoubtedly, the 3-inch chamber increases the odds of finding useable ammo in a Doomsday situation, although I certainly wouldn’t select magnum 12-gauge shotshells by choice. Even a reduced-recoil 2-3/4-inch buckshot load is pretty awesome. And with a fully-loaded Shockwave, there’s six of them on tap.
Having shot a Mossberg shotgun once without shouldering it, I will pass on anything like this. The backside of the triggerguard will do a number on your second finger.
The perfect home defense firearm. If 6 shots of shotgun ammo doesn’t do the job either you need to spend some more time at the range or seriously reconsider your lifestyle. As Roy Huntington demonstrated in his video, even birdshot at 21 feet hasn’t spread much over an inch and a half and the foot pounds of energy imparted to the target is impressive, even if it doesn’t penetrate the magic eleven inches. Even the wad will give you a nasty, although most likely not fatal, wound. I would certainly want to try a box of ammo before I popped for one though. I don’t care what Mr. Miller says, I think the recoil would be nasty, even for birdshot.
awesome in its concept question if legal in pennsylvania would make a nice addition to my ithaca police shotgun
I,ve had a Mossberg 500 with a pistol grip and short barrell for about 20 something yrs.whats new?? a real bear to handle with 3 inch shells, and mine looks a lot better