Exclusive: Thad Rybka and the Black Widow

Sort of sounds like the title to a mystery novel, doesn’t it? It’s not, but there’s a bit of mystery surrounding this pair.

You know the gun. North American Arms’ Black Widow packs a venomous bite: five rounds of .22 Magnum. It may not sound like much compared to other guns, but if that’s all you’ve got, you’ll probably not complain too much. As you know, you’ll have to cock the hammer and fire each round, single shot, and yes, the closer you are to your target, the better. But you’ll at least have a gun.

As with most guns, the Black Widow works best when properly holstered. And one of the most proper holsters for the Black Widow? Thad Rybka’s pocket holster. A custom leather rig, this Rybka holster sports a rough side out design and integral ammo pouch. Not that reloading the Black Widow is fast or easy. But reloading is impossible if you have no extra ammo at all.

When I carry the Black Widow in the Rybka in my pocket — front, strong side — that’s all I carry in that particular pocket. My other pockets hold other gear: at minimum a phone, Nightstick Mini Tac Pro flashlight, and Recycled Firefighter Sergeant Slim wallet. Besides the phone, everything’s fairly minimal — meaning lightweight, basic features, functional. The Tac Pro is waterproof, sports a recessed tail switch and offers four different light settings, including a strobe. The Sergeant Slim is made from actual fire hose that’s been put out of service.

Back to the gun and holster. Rybka’s holster holds the Black Widow upright in my pocket, offering me virtually all of the gun’s stocks for as full of a grip as I can muster. It draws out nicely and the holster stays in pocket. The reload pocket is a nice feature — better to have it than not — but of course requires you to draw the holster out in order to access the extra rounds.

So what’s the mystery? Rybka’s holsters are well regarded around the world, despite him having virtually no online presence or store front or email address. To order a holster (for many kinds of handguns), you fill out a paper form and mail in your payment to Rybka’s Springville, Alabama address. That’s right, postal mail. And then you’ll get your holster.

— Mark Kakkuri