Exclusive: T3 Gear Active Shooter Response Kit

Michael O. Humphries

I like to be prepared for the worst possible situation. While nobody likes getting caught flat-footed, I truly hate it. When it comes to a self-defense matter, I could be faced with a situation where lead is flying in both directions. If retreat is not an alternative for me, I would like to have some sort of protective gear. And what if I am facing someone with a rifle? It would be handy to have something small and portable that would not take up a lot of space, be quick to don and highly effective.

When I came across the Active Shooter Response Kit Gen2 from T3 Gear, I realized I’d found my answer. Recently adopted by the Houston Police Department, the kit’s designed to give you everything you need for a bad situation, and all in a handy carry bag. The T3 Gear guys know their stuff and have channeled that expertise into designing this system.

The kit is made up of the company’s Gen2 cordura Active Shooter Plate Carrier — available in six colors — fitted out with two removable M4 kangaroo magazine pouches and a tourniquet pouch in the front. It’s available for $159.99 without plates, and for $349 with two Level IV Hesco 4400 plates that can stop up to .30-06. Weight is 19 lbs., loaded with the plates.

All in all, the kit seemed to be just about perfect for my needs. It’s an all-in-one system packed in a compact carry bag that gives me a lot of protection that can be put on easily. It’s described as a “one size fits most,” and it worked just fine for this 175-lb. guy. This bag will be going into the trunk of my car just in case I end up in a situation where I need an extra bit of help and protection. If you think you might want one too, they are in stock in black and ready to ship. All other colors are on special order status.

To learn more, visit http://www.t3gear.com/t3-active-shooter-response-kit-gen2/