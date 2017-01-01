Exclusive: Super Sharp Spyderco Blades Make Debut!

By Dave Workman

We don’t know a serious handgunner who doesn’t have a knife — or two or three — handy, and the gang at Spyderco have unveiled a couple that ought to come with band aids because out of the box, they are sharp enough to shave with, so watch your pinkies!

Translation: They’re first rate and ready to rock for all kinds of challenges.

We especially like the new Rubicon folder with a blade design suiting both the daily-use folks and those who may venture outdoors and need a knife to clean big and small game.

This rugged little folder has a hollow-ground 3.04″ straight edge blade made from CPM S30V stainless steel. Designed as a “flipper” with a small stub at the to rear of the blade projecting out of the handle when the blade is closed, it’s got a bright orange strip along the back of the G-10 handle making it nearly impossible to leave lying around.

Of course this model, designed in collaboration with Peter Carey, features the trademark Spyderco thumbhole.

The Junction

The other entry is for people who need a fixed-blade knife model that can slice, dice, slash and double as a dinner/steak knife. It’s the Junction model, and it comes with a tough little sheath made out of something called Boltaron, which is molded to the shape of the knife. The sheath has an adjustable C-clip and it weighs a paltry 1.5 ounces.

That knife is a real piece of work, hitting the scale at just over 4 ounces, so you’ll hardly know it’s there until you need it.

Designed by Gayle Bradley, the Junction is the kind of utility knife you wish you had when you’re 10 miles from the road, or ten blocks from the back porch.

Measuring 8.45″ OAL, the Junction has a full tang design with G-10 handle featuring two tubular rivets doubling as lanyard holes. The blade is made from PSF27, which Spyderco described as a “tough spray-formed tool steel.” We’ve got to admit after testing this thing out in the field, it lives up to that billing.

The Rubicon has an MSRP of $359.95, while the Junction has an MSRP of $309.95, according to the Spyderco website. For more information, check them out at www.spyderco.com.