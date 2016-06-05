Exclusive: Spec-ing Out Three TriStars

If you’re not familiar with TriStar pistols — especially the T-120, P-100, and C-100, you should be. Admittedly, they’ll have a familiar look about them but they’re sporting impressive features and relatively low retail prices. Here’s a quick photographic overview:

My personal favorite is the C-100. I put about 200 rounds through it and enjoyed flawless performance and exceptional accuracy. So it proved to be a serious carry gun provided I was okay with carrying it cocked and locked. Which I most certainly was.

The important thing with the C-100 is not so much the details behind its performance, but that it performed at such a high level with a retail price of only $460. Plus it felt great in hand. Fantastic execution on a classic design.

All three guns are double/single action and come with two magazines.

TriStar produces other pistols and an impressive line of shotguns.

— Mark Kakkuri