Exclusive: Spec-ing Out Three TriStars

If you’re not familiar with TriStar pistols — especially the T-120, P-100, and C-100, you should be. Admittedly, they’ll have a familiar look about them but they’re sporting impressive features and relatively low retail prices. Here’s a quick photographic overview:
My personal favorite is the C-100. I put about 200 rounds through it and enjoyed flawless performance and exceptional accuracy. So it proved to be a serious carry gun provided I was okay with carrying it cocked and locked. Which I most certainly was.
The important thing with the C-100 is not so much the details behind its performance, but that it performed at such a high level with a retail price of only $460. Plus it felt great in hand. Fantastic execution on a classic design.
All three guns are double/single action and come with two magazines.
TriStar produces other pistols and an impressive line of shotguns.
— Mark Kakkuri
Perhaps I am missing something here, if it is s double action first round, why would you carry cocked an locked?
These guns don’t have a decocker, so since the experts advise against decocking it manually I guess cocked and locked is the thing to do. I decock mine without issue, of course always paying attention to what I’m doing.
I purchased an early T-120 when it first came out. Paid $325 because the gun store had never heard of it before. Lubed it and fired 150 rounds of several types/brands of 9mm as fast as I could with out a single problem. Seems to be very accurate. I have to say I am impressed with the pistol.
I’ve had my C100 for a year, and love the combination of size, weight, capacity, and CZ aftermarket compatibility. The biggest problem is finding exact match holsters.
Jason, thanks for this comment. What holsters have you found that fit best?
Thanks, Jason. No surprise: I found holsters made for the CZ-75, especially open-ended / muzzle exposed holsters, fit the C100 perfectly. What holsters have you found for it that work for you?
I have yet to see a P100 in the wild, though.
To Arvin Stott:
Why carry a DA/SA gun cocked and locked? Let me count the reasons:
1) DA pull degrades first shot accuracy.
2) DA to SA transition is difficult, even for experts.
3) If an assailant manages to get his hands on a locked pistol, Massad Ayoob says it takes him an average of 17 seconds to fire the pistol, vs. fewer than 2 seconds if unlocked.
Great guns for great prices–I have th S-120 and it’s a fine CZ 75 clone.
*I don’t like the freaking ‘dolphin’ icon on my gun…WTF’s up with that?
After using my old N82 Tactical (Nate Squared) “Original” model for a long departed G19 and an Allen generic slide that can be used IWB or OWB for a year, I finally found a better option. A C100 will fit a DeSantis Inside Heat IWB for the Glock 19. This is a nicely finished concealment holster in thick black leather with a wide spring steel clip and reinforced mouth for one hand reholstering. Retention is good when in use IWB, outside just being handled, the gun can drop loose if you aren’t careful. I’m going to experiment carrying OWB but under my belt, to ser how that works. So far I’m pleased with it, especially for $36 at Academy Sports.
Thanks for the detailed response, Jason. Interesting to hear how you’re finding that some guns fit some holsters in some carry configurations (IWB, et al). Be careful to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all these things!
I got the c100 in 9 mm it’s one of the best guns I have. Shot about 2 hundred rounds did not skip a beat. Soon as people now about this gun it will be a hit
Thanks for letting us know your experience with the C100, Tony. It matches my experience as well. Great shooter, perfectly reliable!