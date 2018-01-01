Exclusive: Smith & Wesson Adds .45 Auto To M&P M2.0 Compact Series

by Dave Workman

When it comes to fight-stopping muscle in a concealable handgun, it’s my humble opinion the .45 ACP is top dog. Put it in a full-size semi-auto sidearm, it’s capable of knocking a bad guy down for the count, and even a non-fatal wound is going to ruin someone’s whole day.

Smith & Wesson and the .45 ACP have long and wonderful history going back as far as the Model 1917 revolver, and in more recent times, several different semi-autos in full and more compact sizes. I’ve fired various specimens and found them to be reliable and accurate, sometimes at target or competition level.

Now a .45-caliber model of the M&P M2.0 Compact self-loader with its polymer frame has come along, and my guess is it will quickly find popularity with a wide range of handgunners, including law enforcement, private security and armed private citizens.

I’ve got a pal who is a sergeant with a western sheriff’s department who recently explained she didn’t care for a heavy 9mm pistol she’d inherited because of the weight. On duty, she packs a striker-fired model with a polymer frame. I imagine the new M&P M2.0 Compact with the big hole at the muzzle might just fit this woman’s personality.

I did a little homework to get all the specifications. The M&P M2.0 in .45 ACP hits the scale at 28.2 oz. Its got a 4″ stainless steel barrel and stainless steel slide finished with Armornite. The barrel is cut with 1:15″ rifling.

The polymer frame features a no-slip textured finish all around the grip, with four interchangeable palm swell grip inserts so the gun can be tailored to fit virtually any hand.

This striker-fired pistol offers a low barrel bore axis to help reduce muzzle flip and the trigger has a tactile and audible reset. It has a 10+1 capacity and comes with two magazines. The overall length is 7.2″ and the front and rear sights are dovetailed into the slide. They offer a three-dot sight picture (one on the front, two on the rear) popular with lots of handgunners, including me.

I’m sure holsters all over the place will accommodate the M&P M2.0 Compact, and if the .45 ACP doesn’t suit you, the pistol also is available in 9mm or .40 S&W calibers. But let’s not speak blasphemy. The M&P M2.0 in its big-bore presentation just might be all the handgun you’ll ever need for home or personal protection, action pistol competition, carry on the trail in the backcountry or on the job.

For law enforcement, the pistol is available with tritium sights and three magazines.

The production model has an MSRP starting at $569.

For more info: http://www.smith-wesson.com/ Smith & Wesson, Ph: (800) 331-0852.