Exclusive: Silence Please! And SIG SAUER Delivers

By Dave Workman

With that brand on some of the finest handguns and modern sporting rifles on the landscape, it’s no surprise the same attention to quality has gone into production of SIG SAUER’s SRD22X suppressor for .22-caliber pistols and rifles, plus .17HMR, .17 Mach II and .22 Magnum firearms. So, it’s versatile. Anybody looking to cut down on muzzle blast — including old-time shooters wanting to save what hearing they have left — ought to warm right up to it.

It’s no wonder SIG’s motto for this product line is, “Making noise by making almost none at all.” The first time you hear one of these things being used at a range, all you may hear is something that sounds like an air rifle.

For starters, the SRD22X weighs a scant 5.1 oz., but don’t let the featherweight fool you. Made from Grade 9 Titanium with 17-4 stainless steel baffles, this SIG SAUER silencer is one rugged little accessory. We did a little homework on this titanium and learned it is very corrosion resistant.

It measures an inch in diameter and 5.8″ end-to-end. It slips right into a pocket or pack, is threaded ½” x 28tpi, and there’s an available M9x.75 rear mount.

Best of all, the SRD22X is user-serviceable, so you can do all the quiet shooting you want, and then clean it up on your own.

Sound suppressors are growing in popularity for lots of reasons, not the least of which is the expansion of indoor shooting ranges, and suburban encroachment on long-existing outdoor ranges. If Congress moves fast on the proposed Hearing Protection Act, they’re going to be even more popular, and the SRD22X will put the “Shhh” on any rimfire it will fit.

With an MSRP of $445.00, the SRD22X is competitively priced, and it’s part of a larger family of silencers from SIG SAUER that includes two models for centerfire pistols and nine models for various rifles with ratings varying from 5.56mm all the way up to the .300 Win. Magnum.

For more information, check out www.sigsauer.com.