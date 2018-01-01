Exclusive: SIG’s New P210 Target Model Is A 9mm Gem

By Dave Workman

SIG SAUER’s P210 semi-auto target model is chambered for the 9mm cartridge.

It holds 8+1 rounds and is a single-action only.

The annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas earlier this year was preceded by a couple of range events for outdoor and gun writers, and when I arrived for the last afternoon bus ride to the Sunday SIG SAUER gathering, an unavoidable delay caused me to arrive at the range barely 60 minutes before they shut down the event. It didn’t prevent me from having a go at SIG SAUER’s new 9mm P210 Target model, and in my all-too-short visit, I managed to get a very favorable impression of this slick semi-auto.

I managed to hit nearly everything I shot at, and that was just the proverbial frosting on the cake. In my opinion, it would be difficult for anyone interested in precision pistol shooting with a centerfire platform to find a better choice, Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why.

The P210 features a front fiber optic sight dovetailed into the slide.

It’s a single-action-only model with a superb, target grade trigger. I didn’t notice any creep, and with a two-hand hold, I managed to maintain a steady sight picture despite the fact it was a fairly chilly afternoon, and I was kind of rushed.

SIG SAUER builds this pistol with a Nitron-finished stainless steel frame and slide, and the barrel is also stainless. The front sight is a fiber optic type and the rear is fully adjustable for windage and elevation. SIG designed the slide with an external extractor and I’ve come to appreciate the fact that with such an extractor, you’ve got a loaded chamber indicator whether it was intentional or not.

And there is the walnut target grip. It’s remarkably comfortable and it fit my average-size hand rather well. The crisp checkering is handsomely done, and the oversize bottom of the grip panels is beveled to produce a virtual funnel into the mag well making reloads of the 8-round magazines a snap. The P210 comes with two steel magazines and they feature perforations to allow quick cartridge counts.

There’s also a target-style, extended thumb safety on the left side of the frame, and a robust slide stop/release. The magazine release is on the left side, on the frame behind the trigger.

At the top rear of the frame, there’s a nice beavertail allowing for a good high grip. I must also note the front strap is checkered, and the front of the squared trigger guard is grooved. There are front and rear cocking serrations, and the ejection port is large enough to preclude any concerns about failures to eject.

All of my shooting was done with SIG SAUER 9mm 115-grain FMJ Elite ammunition, and it proved to be the perfect match for the P210.

Barrel length is 5″, and the overall length is 8.4″. I was impressed with the slim profile of the handgun, measuring 1.6″ at its widest point. And with a weight of 39.6 oz. empty, it was no wonder the P210 allowed for a steady hold and good target acquisition, shot after shot.

With an MSRP of $1,699.00, you’re getting a high-quality instrument that will put them where they need to go.

For more info, https://gunsmagazine.com/company/sig-sauer-inc/, SIG SAUER, Ph: (603) 610-3000.