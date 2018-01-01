Exclusive: SIG Sauer Does It Again With Match Elite Pistol Competition Ammo

By Dave Workman

When the folks at SIG SAUER decided to produce their own brand of ammunition, they didn’t go in with half measures.

After all, they’ve produced some of the top handguns in the world. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to test and evaluate a number of SIG SAUER pistols in 9mm, .40 S&W and .45 ACP, so why shouldn’t they be able to turnout quality loads in popular calibers?

Instead of maybe contracting out to have their ammunition made by a vendor, the company built a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, Ark., and has been turning out rifle and pistol ammunition I’ve been using in a variety of handgun evaluations with very good results. It’s consistent and accurate, which is really all that counts.

I’ve used SIG SAUER ammunition in .45 ACP, 9mm, .38 Special and .357 Magnum in a variety of handguns and have yet to experience a problem.

Suffice to say, I’ve managed to hit everything I shot at, possibly saying more about the reliability of the cartridges than my own marksmanship.

At this year’s SHOT Show, Dave had the chance to shoot the SIG SAUER P210; the 9mm powerhouse

should work well with the company’s new 9mm Match Elite Pistol Competition round.

Look for this box, which sets the Match Elite ammo apart from other SIG SAUER ammunition entries.

Their V-Crown Performance ammunition is available in nearly all the popular calibers, with the exception of my favorite .41 Magnum. I’ll have to chat with them about it, but you can purchase the calibers mentioned above along with .40 S&W, 10mm, .380 ACP, .357 SIG (of course), .44 Special, .44 Magnum and .45 Colt.

SIG SAUER Elite ammunition is good stuff, but now comes along a new family, the Match Elite Pistol Competition brand with the initial offering in 9mm. The load propels a 147-grain projectile between 860 and 900 fps depending upon the type of pistol being used, according to SIG literature, with a power factor of 126–132.

This shouldn’t surprise anybody. In two recent evaluations of two different handguns in .357 Magnum, I got chronographed velocities of 1,330 fps and 1,318 fps, respectively. They had two different barrel lengths for one thing, and the gap between cylinder and forcing cone might have been just a hair different.

According to an announcement from the company, SIG SAUER developed this specific load with input from Max Michel and Lena Miculek. It is loaded to produce low recoil to improve speed and accuracy.

The brass cases are nickel coated, and the clean-burning powders SIG SAUER uses don’t leave a lot of residue on any of my handguns.

SIG SAUER Match Elite Pistol Competition ammunition comes in boxes of 50, and my guess is we’ll hear plenty about this ammo over the horizon.

For more info:

SIG SAUER

Ph: (603) 418-8102

https://gunsmagazine.com/company/sig-sauer-inc/