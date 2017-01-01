Exclusive: Shooting Accessories, Including Rugged Holsters From GrovTec

By Dave Workman

Shooting and hunting isn’t just guns and ammunition, and being in the backcountry isn’t just having a handgun or rifle within reach.

Holsters, spare ammunition and slings; all kinds of accessories have a place in this endeavor.

GrovTec is an Oregon-based outfit that specializes in such accessories, and being headquartered in the Pacific Northwest gives it an edge on knowing what works.

For handgunners, GrovTec covers the bases. One of the most practical ways to carry a sidearm in the wilds is in a shoulder holster, and the Trail Pack is just the rig. Made from 1000 denier nylon with closed cell foam padding, this setup is available for revolvers and semi-autos. The one for pistols has a compartment for a spare magazine, and the one for wheelguns has cartridge loops.

This rig puts the holster on the chest so the handgun is easily reached, and the weight is distributed over the shoulders, making for an easy carry. The mesh shoulder harness keeps the weight down and spread over a wider area, and it has an adjustable retention strap.

For those who prefer belt carry, the Multi-Fit is another tough nylon rig with multi-layer construction. They come in solid black, black with pink trim or black with tan trim, right- or left-hand. Two basic sizes fit most any semi-auto handgun you carry.

There are several other holsters in the GrovTec family, and that’s not all.

This outfit builds spare cartridge carriers. New to the line this year are buttstock cartridge holders in TrueTimber Pink camo. They slide on the stock of a rifle or shotgun to place spare rounds close at hand. We’ve used shell holders in black and traditional camo before and they do come in handy.

You’ll also find backpack and rifle and shotgun slings made from nylon with neoprene to cushion whatever weight you’re packing. There’s even one model that has loops for spare cartridges.

New this year is a padded nylon rifle sling with swivels in Realtree Xtra Green, and a padded backpack sling also in Realtree Xtra Green with swivels.

There are also sling swivels, a bipod stud mount and other products. They can all be found at grovtec.com.