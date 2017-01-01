Exclusive: Savage MSR 15 224 Valkyrie

By Michael O. Humphries

It can be hard to stand out in the AR market these days, with seemingly everyone and their uncle producing their own variant. Combine that with the ash heap of “new and exciting” cartridges designed to wring the most out the platform, and the discerning AR purchaser has a lot to sift through when making a decision. Well, thanks to Savage and Federal Premium Ammunition, that decision just got a lot easier.

Enter the new MSR 15 Valkyrie, a Savage AR rifle chambered for the exciting new 224 Valkyrie cartridge. The MSR 15 Valkyrie is built on the Savage MSR 15 Recon platform and features the Elite Series Cerakote finish, a two-stage trigger, mid-length gas system with an adjustable gas block, and an 18″ barrel with 5R rifling and topped off with a highly effective muzzle brake.

The new 224 Valkyrie cartridge is designed to work in a standard 5.56mm-sized AR platform while offering longer-range performance. The cartridge is based on the 30 Rem./6.8 SPC cartridge case, necked down to a .224-caliber bullet. Federal claims that it offers performance comparable to the 6.5 Creedmoor, but in a much smaller and lighter-recoiling package. Federal is offering the cartridge in four loads: 90-grain Gold Medal Sierra MatchKing, 60-grain Nosler Ballistic Tip Varmint, 90-grain Fusion MSR and 75-grain American Eagle TMJ.

To learn more, about the MSR 15 Valkyrie, visit http://www.savagearms.com/.

To learn more about the 224 Valkyrie cartridge, click this link: http://www.federalpremium.com/224-valkyrie/