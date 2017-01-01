Exclusive: Rugged Packs From Cannae For People On The Go

By Dave Workman

For people who are constantly on the go, there is no room for an equipment failure, which seems to have been the guiding philosophy that went into the design of backpacks, briefcases and other gear from Cannae.

The California-based company went looking for rugged solutions to problems faced by lots of people. They decided to design and build bags that are affordable and offer features people need.

Take the Optio Sling Bag for example. It’s made from 500 Denier CORDURA, with YKK zippers, rugged Duraflex hardware and buckles and Thermaform backing. It’s big enough to hold a MacBook Air laptop and it may also be used for concealed carry. Its full zip compartments open up to provide lots of space for spare magazines and other gear. The Optio Sling Bag has a single ambidextrous sling allowing it be carried from either shoulder.

Cannae’s Tor Anderson said designs are substantially based on input and feedback from the field, including law enforcement. People want a bag, he explained, that looks good and you would want to carry and offers quick access to what’s inside.

The Prefect was admittedly designed to allow concealment of firearms or something else you might want to stash behind the main laptop compartment, which will accommodate a laptop up to 15 inches. Its design doesn’t scream “police officer” or “military” at the first glance. It’s lockable for transportation and it has lots of pockets including one for a pair of eyeglasses. There’s a top handle, quick-release retention strap, a quick-access zipper that opens on the bottom for internal concealed carry and more.

The Prefect, according to the folks at Cannae, is “ergonomically designed for maximum comfort.” Take it from somebody who has had his share of time with a backpack, anything that will improve comfort in the field, especially for the lower back, has my vote!

Good utility backpacks are hard to find, especially at reasonable prices. Cannae has a variety of gear to meet the needs of law enforcement, the military or armed private citizens.

Get more details at: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/cannae-pro-gear/