Exclusive: Ruger Pistol Caliber 9mm Takedown PC Carbine

By Michael O. Humphries

New from Ruger is the PC Carbine, a handy little takedown 9mm carbine that shares a lot in common with the Ruger 10/22 Takedown — but in a centerfire chambering. The straight-blowback carbine features a unique modular interchangeable magazine well system that allows it to be configured to take either common Ruger or Glock magazines (it comes standard out of the box with both).

Weighing in at 6.8 lbs. and featuring a 16.12″ barrel, the takedown system of the carbine is easy to employ. You must only lock the bolt back on an empty chamber, push a recessed lever and twist the two sections and pull apart. Internally, the carbine employs what Ruger dubs a “dead blow action” that has a tungsten “dead blow” weight that they claim shortens bolt travel and reduces felt recoil and muzzle rise.

The carbine is offered with a fluted barrel and optional muzzle threading. To ensure ease of use by southpaws, the carbine employs a reversible magazine release as well as charging handle. Sights of the carbine are made up of a ghost ring adjustable rear aperture sight and a winged blade front sight. The glass-filled nylon stock has an integral strip of Picatinny rail and a buttpad system with spacers for custom fitting. A receiver-mounted strip of Picatinny rail rounds out the package. I would think this fitted out with the Glock mag well and one of those cool 33-rounder mags would make for a handy little self-defense carbine!

For more information, visit https://ruger.com/products/pcCarbine/specSheets/19100.html .