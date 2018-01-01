Exclusive: Ruger No. 1 In .450 Bushmaster Is A Formidable Game Stopper

By Dave Workman

There is really nothing like a big piece of lead to put the hurt on big game, and when a cartridge such as the .450 Bushmaster is paired with a proven hunting rifle such as the Ruger No. 1 single shot, it’s a formidable package.

I have always liked the No. 1. It’s graceful, well balanced, rugged and I have yet to use one in any number of different calibers that was not dead-bang accurate at reasonable ranges. Built around a reliable falling-block breech mechanism, the No. 1 has been offered in so many variations over the years it would be impossible to list them all.

This particular version is made from stainless steel with a black laminate stock and checkering on the grip and forearm. The contrast is eye-catching. There’s a rubber butt pad and QD sling swivel studs to round things out.

The rifle features a 20-inch cold hammer-forged barrel cut with 5R rifling on a 1:10-inch right hand twist and a muzzle brake. The barrel is smooth so you will need to mount a scope, and naturally this model features Ruger’s patented scope mounting system including Ruger scope rings that come with each rifle.

Without the scope, this rifle hits the scale at 7.5 pounds, so it will be an easy carry. Overall, it is 36.5 inches from butt to muzzle, and it has a 13.5-inch length of pull. And do not think for a moment a single-shot rifle puts anyone at a disadvantage. A lot of game has fallen to a single bullet.

Ruger’s No. 1 has been chambered for some really stout cartridges, so it is up to the task of handling the .450 Bushmaster. The round, originally developed for use in a modern semi-auto sporting rifle, has some impressive ballistics.

According to Hornady, its 250-grain FTX bullet in the BLACK ammunition series checks out of a 20-inch barrel at an impressive 2,200 fps with an awesome 2,686 foot pounds of muzzle energy. At 100 yards, the bullet is still warping along at 1,840 fps with 1,879 foot-pounds of energy. Definitely enough to knock down an elk, hog, buck, caribou or black bear one might encounter.

The .450 Bushmaster’s parent case is the .284 Winchester, but this one is a straight-wall cartridge with a rebated rim. Not to be confused with the .450 Marlin, the .450 Bushmaster is definitely good for game out to at least 250 yards. After that trajectory takes over and the energy drops to below 1,000 foot-pounds.

A good hunter should be able to creep to within 250 yards of an animal, and I’ve managed over the years to get a bit closer on several occasions. With this particular rifle-cartridge combination, it translates to meat in the cooler.

For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/ruger-firearms