Exclusive: Ruger Announces “Silent-SR 10/22 Takedown”

By Dave Workman

Sturm, Ruger & Co. has introduced so many variations of the 10/22 semi-auto rifle over the years a program, if not an encyclopedia, is needed to keep track of them all.

Now comes a little something for folks who like suppressors, the Silent-SR 10/22 Takedown with its Integrally Suppressed Barrel (ISB). What’s more, they’ve made it user-friendly. It’s easy to disassemble for cleaning, and the internal components seal together “to keep the by-products of combustion away from the tube,” according to Ruger.

Everything is held together by a single screw, which retains the 17-4 stainless baffles and cap within the sleeve. This screw doubles as a removal tool.

Nobody should wonder about the new 10/22 model. This is a legendary .22-caliber rimfire and millions of them have been sold over the past 50-plus years. Introduced in 1964, the little self-loader with its 10-round rotary magazine became something of an overnight sensation. It is simple to operate, delightfully accurate, lightweight and durable.

Having owned one for several years, an article was inspired after shooting the heads off wooden kitchen matches at 25 yards — with a scope on top and the support of a sandbag rest. Grouse and rabbits have been taken with it, and it’s been carried along on some hikes. For a while, it was even mounted on an after-market folding synthetic stock on the rifle, which made it even more convenient for tucking behind the seat of my pickup. An estimated several thousand rounds have gone down the bore without a single malfunction.

Ruger’s Silent-SR ISB is capable of reducing sound pressure levels to an average of 113.2 dB, according to company literature, when using standard velocity ammunition.

The ISB sleeve surrounding the baffles is matched to the rifle’s forend. It has a Cerakote finish, and it has an effective barrel length of 10.62 inches, and a legal length of 16.12 inches. The barrel is cut with six lands and grooves on a 1:16-inch right-hand twist. It weighs a scant 2.6 pounds.

Now the really good news: Ruger designed the ISB to be compatible with several of its 10/22 models, including the 10/22 Takedown and Takedown Lite and the 22 Charger Takedown.

The rifle carries a suggested MSRP of $629.00.

For more info: www.ruger-firearms.com