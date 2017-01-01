Exclusive: Remington’s Model 700 AWR Ready For The Wilds

By Dave Workman

The Remington Model 700 bolt-action rifle has been presented in so many styles and caliber variations it would be impossible to list them all. To keep things interesting, the legendary firm has recently unveiled yet another specimen almost certain to develop an immediate following among dedicated backcountry hunters.

Enter the Model 700 AWR (American Wilderness Rifle). The people who designed this one evidently know high country hunting grounds. Been there, done that, got the bloodstains on a T-shirt kind of country.

What makes the AWR tick is the proven Model 700 action with Remington’s X-Mark Pro externally adjustable trigger, paired up with a 416 stainless steel free-floating barrel cut with 5R rifling and finished with matte black Cerakote. The trigger, incidentally, comes factory set at 3.5 pounds.

Remington’s action features a recessed bolt face surrounding the cartridge base and the receiver is machined from solid steel bar stock.

Match all of this up with a Grayboe synthetic stock made from fiberglass and epoxy with pillar bedding and a modern Remington Super Cell recoil pad, and the end result is a rifle that not only lives up to its name, but also might just be impervious to changing weather conditions. After all, 50 miles from anything resembling civilization requires a rifle capable of stacking up to whatever nature presents. Naturally, Remington added QD sling swivel studs.

The Model 700 AWR hits the scale at just under 7.5 pounds, without a scope.

Now here’s the really good part. Remington has introduced the AWR in four calibers covering all the bases where North American big game is concerned. The AWR is chambered for the .270 Winchester and .30-06 Springfield with 24-inch barrels, and the 7mm Remington Magnum and .300 Winchester Magnum, both wearing 26-inch barrels. All barrels are smooth, and the receiver is drilled and tapped for scope bases.

All four of those calibers are proven game killers at long range with the proper loads, so it’s no mystery why Remington chose them for the AWR family. Handled properly, there isn’t a bull, buck or full curl ram that can’t be stopped by one or the other.

The standard cartridge guns carry four rounds in the magazine while the magnums hold three cartridges. By the time they’re gone, somebody will be getting ready to notch a tag.

