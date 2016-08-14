Exclusive: Photos of the VersaCarry Water Buffalo Belt and Holster [Review]

You know Versacarry for their plastic “Zero-Bulk IWB Concealed Carry Holsters” — but did you know they do belt/holster solutions from natural materials, too? From their “exotic” series, here’s a water buffalo distressed brown belt and OWB holster bundle ($79.00).

Shown here with a Protector Series OWB holster, this rig goes to show that these plastics guys know plenty about leather…

— Mark Kakkuri