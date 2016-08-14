Exclusive: Photos of the VersaCarry Water Buffalo Belt and Holster [Review]

You know Versacarry for their plastic “Zero-Bulk IWB Concealed Carry Holsters” — but did you know they do belt/holster solutions from natural materials, too? From their “exotic” series, here’s a water buffalo distressed brown belt and OWB holster bundle ($79.00).
Shown here with a Protector Series OWB holster, this rig goes to show that these plastics guys know plenty about leather…
That’s my Glock 19 in the Versacarry OWB holster. It fits perfectly because the holster conforms to the nuances of the gun’s shape. The lighter shade of leather near the Glock’s trigger guard shows where the leather is putting pressure on the gun, ensuring a stable ride.
A smooth backside and a protective flap keeps the gun’s slide from irritating my side.
The double-ply belt is tough but flexible, showing signs of natural markings and wear. Robust hardware holds firm and looks good.
A view of the rig from the back. Normally I’d run that belt through a belt loop to increase stability.
A good-looking, functional gun belt, any way you look at it.
— Mark Kakkuri
Purchased their protector series in black for a XDS 45. Soaked in warm water for about 45 seconds and hand boned for a perfect fit. Great holster!
Bought one a few weeks back for a sig 220r. I like it a lot. Great price and great value. Don’t think i would want to use it with a striker fired pistol because the top edge appears soft/ flexible enough to fold under and possibly engage the trigger on reholster.
i have one of these holsters for my 3.5 1911. it one of the best holsters i have next to my alien gear IWB.
Can you make a Mechanic’s style belt (no belt buckle).
Broken link
The link to buy the offer doesn’t work?
To those of you who mentioned the broken link, it looks to me as if it is working. Sorry for any confusion. If you have any more trouble just go to http://www.versacarry.com/versacarry-exotic-leather/ to see the company’s lineup…
HOW MUCH FOR JUST THE WATER BUFFALO SLIDE HOLSTER & ALSO THE COST OF A REGULAR LEATHER SLIDE, BOTH WITH THE PART THAT EXTENDS UP TO PROTECT FROM THE SLIDE FOR A GLOCK MOD. 26?
THANK YOU.
Really nice rig! Is the belt 1-1/4 or 1-1/2?
That particular belt is 1.5″ wide.
Nice rig! Is the belt 1-1/4 or 1- 1/2 inches wide?
Nice holster, will enjoy.
Do you make holsters for SP101’s & XDS w/laser?
very impressive rig is it a generic holster or fitted to a particularm gun model? what is its cost ie holster and belt and availabilty will you have any clip holders for it ?
What models and makes do you have these holdsters for?
Got One For A Canik TP9SA ???
Can you make a holster with the “cant” just slightly MORE than the “FBI” cant and less than the “Small of the Back” cant? Leaning a little more towards the “SOB” cant!