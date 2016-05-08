Exclusive: Photos of a New Colt Lightweight Commander

What is it about the 1911?

Take, for instance, this Colt Lightweight Commander. Loaded with eight rounds of .45 ACP, it weighs 34.6 ounces. And it retails for $949. I don’t know how to put value on a fighting pistol with a virtually unmatched legacy like the 1911. And I love the single action and thumb safety. Subjective matters of opinion, perhaps. More objectively, other similar-sized guns carry twice as much ammo, weigh 25 percent less, and cost half as much.

But, what is it about the 1911?

Let’s figure this out together, okay?

What is it about the 1911? Or, what isn’t the 1911?

— Mark Kakkuri

