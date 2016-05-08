Exclusive: Photos of a New Colt Lightweight Commander

What is it about the 1911?
Take, for instance, this Colt Lightweight Commander. Loaded with eight rounds of .45 ACP, it weighs 34.6 ounces. And it retails for $949. I don’t know how to put value on a fighting pistol with a virtually unmatched legacy like the 1911. And I love the single action and thumb safety. Subjective matters of opinion, perhaps. More objectively, other similar-sized guns carry twice as much ammo, weigh 25 percent less, and cost half as much.
But, what is it about the 1911?
Let’s figure this out together, okay?
While this is a new gun from the Colt factory, it’s been out to the range twice already. Few guns fit as well in my hand. And while this .45 pony kicks like, well, a young pony, I love shooting it. See the stocks? Custom Black Cherry Colt Logo G10. They’re excellent. Any haters yet?
I know modern self-defense ammo virtually equalizes the playing field when it comes to 9mm vs. .40 vs. .45 ACP — cue the flame war — but I really enjoy loading a 1911 magazine with the big .45 ACP rounds. As long as I commit to practicing regularly and can hit my target, I’m okay with carrying less than 15-17 rounds in one mag. Crazy?
One of the 1911’s best features is its width — or lack thereof. The thin slide is easy to holster inside the waistband (or out, for that matter), easy to manipulate, and the magazines are thin, too. Moreover, a reloading exercise becomes second nature in no time.
Few guns boast the availability of mature aftermarket parts like a 1911. Colt mags are excellent but the gun runs just as well with Wilson Combat mags. So, what makes a better gun — a stock gun from the factory needing nothing or a gun you can customize and accessorize and tune to your specifications?
Sights on target, safety off, finger on trigger. Here, the genius of the single action trigger stroke becomes clear. Just a slight squeeze and …
Ready for cleaning after a 100 or so rounds — and 100 percent reliable.
What is it about the 1911? Or, what isn’t the 1911?
— Mark Kakkuri
Remember: Text me a question or comment to let me know your thoughts or questions on this article. If, with your comments, you include just your first name and your city and state, I’ll likely use your comment/question in a later roundup article. And no, I won’t publish your phone number! Ready? You can text me right now at 248-328-2538.
I too enjoy my 1911’s when practiced. they are just what you have said. Functionally Realiable
Love the SA but NOT enuf to keep due to the cleaning issue. What a pain in the a- -.
How can one make payments on the Lightweight Commander???
Add laser sight grips and you have the perfect carry pistol, I have carried the S&W version for over 10 years now on a daily basis.
Would love to hear what holsters you prefer with your 1911… Thanks!
I do love all of my Colts
I have a Colt Combat Commander in .45 ACP but don’t use it for EDC as If I had to use it and were forced to give it up, I would be hard pressed to replace it. I’ll give up my Kel-Tec P-211 instead. I also take my Colt to the range on a regular basis and quite satisfied with my ability with it on my strong side; the other side not so much, but I’m working on it.
Love the concept and am looking at getting a Commander sized pistol but, there are a lot of other things I can purchase for $945. I really don’t see the sense in paying $400 for that horse stamping.
Thanks, Jeff, for your comment. We’d love to hear what similarly-sized pistol you end up with. And why you chose it.
Been carrying 1911’s for decades,full size and commander both.only kick on alloy frames is impact of cartridge on frame if not a ramped barrel. For that reason I prefer steel frame,but that’s just me.
Thanks for the comment, Joe. Would love to hear what make and model of 1911 you prefer. Also, a reader texted me and asked for a followup comparo to a Springfield Compact Range Officer. What other models should be considered for a comparo to the Colt 1911?
I am a Glock guy and just picked up the lightweight commander. Have not shot it yet but really like the feel and hopping the 45 does not kick like a mule. My wife forced me into getting this, what a wonderful wife, she likes the feel also. can’t wait to shoot it
Someone has already ask my question but I did not find your response. Compare the Colt Lightweight Commander with the Springfield Range Officer Compact in .45 ACP and 9 mm. I own the Springfield EMP and the Colt is everything I have been looking for in a 1911. (Black G10 grips)