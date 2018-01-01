Exclusive: Pachmayr’s New Aluminum Competition Speedloader

By Dave Workman

For a quick reload, after empties are dumped, just press the Pachmayr down on the empty cylinder.

A quick twist of the knob and you’re in business.

Pacymayr is a brand upon which people rely when they are shopping for recoil pads or replacement grips for handguns, and they cover all the bases in those fields.

Out in my native Pacific Northwest, where the adage says if it’s not raining, it is getting ready to rain, Pachmayr replacement grips have, at one time or another, adorned various Smith & Wesson and Ruger revolvers on my hip, and one or two of my Model 1911 pistols over the years.

Since I carry a revolver frequently, I got into the habit of carrying spare ammunition in speedloaders. I always have at least two for every carry wheelgun in my battery, including a Colt Python that has been well taken care of with the original box still intact.

Back when I competed in local matches, I discovered you can actually get pretty proficient with a speedloader, provided one isn’t all thumbs … to which I plead guilty, at least on occasion.

Pachmayr’s new Aluminum Competition Speedloader is CNC machined into a thin polygon

shape and finished with a handsome blue coating.

Looking into the interior, notice the large O-ring. It presses against the case

head to hold cartridges in place.

The knurled knob is large enough to provide an ample grip so there will be no

slipping during a reload, when split seconds count.

Pachmayr recently began shipping its rather handsome new aluminum competition speedloaders. They are not only fully functional, they’re also rather eye-catching with a bright blue finish that makes them visible should they be dropped in the grass on a range when the timer is running. This is certainly a step up from the black models I’ve been using for many years.

The folks at Pachmayr who designed these things knew what they were doing. Instead of a traditional round platform, the new Aluminum Competition Speedloaders are machined into a polygon shape. This gives them a slightly narrower profile, whether they are made for 5- or 6-round revolvers. It also helps if someone is using a grip slightly thicker on the left side.

The speedloader body is slightly deeper, allowing the cartridges to fit tighter. They are held in place by an O-ring that tightens up against the cartridge base when the mechanism is turned to lock rounds in place. At the same time, a thin aluminum wedge rotates inward to grasp the top of the case head when the knurled knob is turned clockwise. The cartridges don’t rattle around either. To release rounds into an empty cylinder, simply rotate the knob counterclockwise.

Dave found that the model designed for his Model 19 S&W fit snuggly in a vintage Bianchi pouch.

Here’s a look at a solid combination: the Pachmayr speedloader with a

double-action revolver and good holster.

The sample I received from Pachmayr was for my K-Frame Smith & Wesson Model 19. It worked as advertised, and I found that even when dropped, it was not damaged at all.

While they are advertised for competition, I easily recommend them for defense purposes as well. They’re not going to accidently spill cartridges, and I checked to confirm it tucks right into the pocket of my vintage Bianchi double speedloader carrier.

MSRP is less than $20 per loader, and at only 2 oz. empty, they aren’t going to be a heavy burden in a jacket or vest pocket. Models are currently listed for the S&W J-Frame/Ruger LCR, plus the S&W K- and L-Frame revolvers. I’m hoping to talk Pachmayr into building these for my N-Frame revolver in .41 Magnum, and naturally if they produce one for my gun, there will be a model to fit the N-Frame .44 Magnum.

Pachmayr’s Aluminum Competition Speedloader is a keeper, whether you compete or just want a reliable model for five or six fast reloads on the street.

For more info:

Pachmayr

Ph: (800) 225-9626

https://gunsmagazine.com/company/pachmayr-tacstar/