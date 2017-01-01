Exclusive: New Turbo Suppressor System from Yankee Hill a Winner

By Dave Workman

Yankee Hill Machine (YHM) has been building accessories for modern sporting rifles for quite sometime, including suppressors for rifles and pistols that are getting plenty of attention as increasing numbers of shooters are buying them.

Newest of the bunch is the Turbo Sound Suppression System, which has already won The Gun Collective’s 2017 “Best Accessory Award.” According YHM, this system is now available with a Q.D. Flash Hider cut with a ½-28 thread. It is designed for the AR platform chambered for the 5.56mm/.223 Remington.

Hitting the scale at 13.5 oz., the Turbo is 1.562″ in diameter and measures 6.5″ long. It offers an average sound pressure level of 134dB (on a 14.5″ AR barrel firing 55-grain ammunition) — falling within the 140dB noise threshold for hearing safety.

The Turbo has a matte black finish and comes with a shim kit and user manual. It’s built from heat treated 17-4 stainless steel with a heat treated 718 Inconel blast baffle, and is full-auto rated. It carries an MSRP of $489.

These really are impressive devices. The first time I heard one used, it sounded like someone was firing squib loads. This was at a gun range located in the bottom of a ravine where echoes can normally be heard for a couple of miles.

These devices could easily find increasing use by hunters and target shooters looking to reduce noise conflicts. After all, there is expanding encroachment in areas where outdoor gun ranges have been for generations. The best way to prevent noise complaints is to muffle the sound, right?

On an indoor range, suppressors are proving their worth literally every day.

Yankee Hill has a good lineup of rifle suppressors, for 5.56mm rifles, .30-caliber models and even .338 Lapua rifles. There are pistol suppressors for 9mm, .40-caliber and .45-caliber pistols. And, they’ve also got models for .22-caliber firearms, plus integrally suppressed barrels for the Ruger 10/22, and they also offer the YHM-8900 integrally suppressed 10/22 rifle.

There are also replacement barrels in different calibers: 5.56mm, 6.8mm, .300 Blackout, 7.62X39mm and 9mm and barrels for the 10/22.

Indeed, Yankee Hill this year introduced several other products, including barrel kits, suppressor covers, competition length handguards and the SB Tactical Stabilizing brace for AR pistols.

Learn more by visiting www.gunsmagazine.com/company/yankee-hill-machine-co