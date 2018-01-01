Exclusive: New From Stag Arms

The “Minimalist” Rifle Is Available In Right-, Left-Hand Models

By Dave Workman

Introduced in early December 2017, the new “Minimalist” rifle from Stag Arms is a real piece of work with features today’s shooters should appreciate. Stag Arms products are manufactured here in the United States, and the company is headquartered in New Britain, Conn.

Chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO, there is nothing “minimal” about this new model. The Minimalist features a 4150 steel, button-rifled 16-inch chrome-lined barrel cut with 1:7 rifling.

The rifle made its “official” debut at the recent Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas, and you can bet this model will be showing up on dealer racks shortly, if it’s not already there.

The barrel features an A2 flash hider and is surrounded by a Mission First Tactical (MFT) —Tekko Polymer handguard with an M-LOK rail. There is also a rail on top of the receiver.

It’s got a carbine length gas system with an A2 front sight and an MFT polymer flip-up rear sight. The MFT Battlelink buttstock is Mil-Spec, and the polymer 30-round magazine and pistol grip also come from MFT.

Weighing 6.05 pounds empty, the Minimalist has a direct impingement semi-auto action. It is 32.25-inches long when the stock is collapsed, and stretches out to 35.5 inches when the stock is fully extended.

Stag builds this rifle with a forged Mil-Spec 7075 T6 aluminum receiver featuring Type 3 hard coat anodizing. The bolt carrier is Mil-Spec and has a manganese phosphate coating. The rifle has a standard carbine buffer and spring and Mil-Spec charging handle.

Now here’s what might set the Minimalist apart from the competition. It’s offered in both a right- and left-hand version, with ejection ports appropriately located for shooters of either persuasion. Likewise, the forward bolt assist is on the proper side of the receiver for the right- or left-hand users.

That’s not the whole story, either. Stag offers a Minimalist upper for right- or left-handers, and there is even a Minimalist rifle kit with everything but the lower.

The MSRP is $874.99. For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/stag-arms