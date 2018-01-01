Exclusive: Mossberg’s New Mag-Fed Model 590 Pump Gun

By Dave Workman

For some reason, with a new generation of shooters so tuned in to magazine-fed firearms, I figured it was only a matter of time before the marketplace not simply welcomed but demanded the appearance of magazines on existing popular firearms.

And so it has happened with the Mossberg Model 590 pump-action shotgun, as reliable a smoothbore as ever was. This 12-gauge workhorse has been around for a long time, so it’s a proven product.

Full disclosure here: I’ve got a Mossberg Model 500 pump gun where it’s very handy—just inside the front closet—and it has been a friend for more than 30 years. It has ridden along behind the seat of my truck, bounced around on some pretty ratty roads, put meat in the camp pot more than once and yet it just goes on working. The Model 590 is its zestier big brother.

The newest incarnation of the Model 590 is dubbed the 590M (designating it as a magazine-fed model) that can be fitted with 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-round box magazines (it comes with a 10-rounder and the others are optional), and it is available in two configurations. Both can be used for competition, tactical situations or home/business defense.

Mossberg’s Model 590M, like its Model 500 sibling, features twin action bars that work smoothly without binding. It’s got an anodized aluminum receiver, heavy-walled steel barrel, anti-jam elevator, dual extractors and the receiver is drilled and tapped for adding optics. The top tang safety is mounted where it may be used by right- or left-handed shooters, and both versions feature rugged synthetic stocks and forends.

The detachable magazine has what Mossberg describes as “uniquely designed integral stabilizing ribs which engage the magazine directly to notches engineered into the receiver.” This setup includes an all-steel, heat-treated magazine release button and housing situated in front of the triggerguard.

Mossberg’s double-stack magazine is patented, and it is made from a tough self-lubricating polymer, designed to handle 2 3/4-inch shells. The molded outer shell is designed for a firm grip. It features hardened steel feed lips, over-molded steel shell ramps, the anti-cant rounded follower delivers reliable feeding and the internal springs are made with ASTM-A-228 music wire.

One version is the “base model” 590M with an 18 1/2-inch cylinder bore barrel. It’s got a bead front sight and matte blue finish on the metal surfaces. The MSRP is $721.

The other version is the Tri-Rail model with a “tactical forend” that includes a full- length bottom rail for mounting accessories, such as lights. The 18 1/2-inch barrel has a protective heat shield and is threaded for interchangeable ACCU-CHOKE tubes, and it comes with a cylinder bore tube. A Ghost Ring rear sight tops the receiver and the elevated front blade sight is dovetailed into a ramp base. This model has an MSRP of $801.

Both models feature a QD sling swivel stud on the front of the tube below the barrel and there’s a rear sling attachment molded into the butt stock.

