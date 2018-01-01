Exclusive: Mossberg’s MVP Precision Tactical Rifle Designed For Accuracy

By Dave Workman

At first glance it looks like a semi-auto modern sporting rifle, but closer examination quickly reveals Mossberg’s MVP Precision tactical rifle is a rugged little bolt-action that appears to be “basic black,” and that’s about where “basic” ends.

In fact, it’s not even all-basic black. The barrel is actually matte blue, while the chassis is a matte hard anodized, along with other components.

This is a very modern-looking rifle, and those looks are not deceiving. With a choice of calibers in .308 Winchester or 6.5 Creedmoor, the MVP sports a free-floating threaded medium bull barrel (20″ in .308, 24″ for the 6.5) with a wraparound slim profile forearm featuring an M-LOK modular mounting system.

The .308 Winchester barrel is cut with a 1:10″ twist while the 6.5 Creedmoor is cut with a 1:8″ rifling twist.

Mossberg supplies this rifle with a 10-round Magpul PMAG magazine, and it is, according to Mossberg’s website, compatible with AR-style magazines. Another feature is the patented LBA adjustable trigger. It’s user-adjustable from 3 to 7 lbs., and having fired rifles with adjustable triggers, I can attest this is a good weight range for a precision rifle.

On top of the receiver is an optics-ready 20 MOA Picatinny rail, so it accepts a variety of mounts. The letter “M” is embossed on the side of the receiver.

The bolt handle is scalloped for a sure grasp, and the LUTH-AR MBA-3 stock adjusts for length-of-pull, cast and comb height. This allows the LOP to be adjusted from 12.5 to 16.5 inches. It gives the Creedmoor an overall length of 43.25″, while the .308-caliber model is shorter at 39.25″.

If there’s a downside, it is weight. The .308 Winchester model weighs 9.2 lbs. empty while the 6.5 Creedmoor, with its slightly longer barrel, hits the scales at 10 lbs. Of course, this rifle is built for precision shooting, so it’s far more likely to spend much of its time on a rest, or maybe a bipod.

So, why would anyone want this modernistic rifle? Well, let’s start with the obvious: being able to hit that at which you are shooting. Otherwise, you’re just peppering the landscape with bullets.

It’s visibly rugged and should find immediate appeal with today’s generation of shooters who prefer a single well-placed shot over capping off several rounds hoping for the best. It is offered in two calibers entirely capable of taking North American big game.

It’s got the makings of a tack driver, and with the right scope and ammunition, a skilled rifleman should be able to cut X-rings time after time.

The MVP Precision rifle has an MSRP of $1,047.

