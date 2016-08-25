Exclusive: Modern .45 Colt Ammo

Mark’s Summary: Don’t overlook modern .45 Colt ammo. It’s reliable, packs a wallop, and matches up well with an “old” modern gun such as the Bond Arms Patriot.
***
Get into a discussion about concealed carry guns and ammo and it’ll probably be a long while until you get to the merits of .45 Colt as a defensive round. Stick around just a bit longer and — eventually — two-shot, single-action guns will enter the discussion. That’s too bad because just like most “modern” concealed carry guns and ammo have benefitted from technological advances, so have more classic guns and ammo. Why carry a two-shot gun chambered in .45 Colt? Because you can. And because you can load up with .410 shotshells, too. But that’s another story for a different day.
In the meantime, check out this Bond Arms Patriot and a couple of modern loads available for it today…
More info at SigSauer Ammo, American Cowboy Ammo, and Bond Arms.
Now that you know there’s excellent ammo available, would a Bond Arms Patriot and .45 Colt ammo make it into your concealed carry rotation? With a heavy bullet and relatively lower velocity, it packs a punch…
— Mark Kakkuri
Great article, we have been testing along with Gordon Bond another one of our cartridges, the only one commercially available in the market: ACA Cowboy 45 Special, it is a “short” 45 Colt with 180 grains and at 475 fps +/- 30 fps; that still gets you the stopping power of the 45 Colt at a very slow velocity, great as a defensive round.
Please let me know if I can send you some samples of the Special so you can try it!
I’ve been shooting those cowboy loads on my snake charmer and the ain’t bad at all!
Where can I get some of the ACA 45 cowboy rounds?
I just bought the Pike’s Peak setup .45LC/.410. I sure would like to try some of that test ammo if possible.
(ACA 45 cowboy rounds)
email: karenajs@nullptd.net-Very interesting download you put on about the ACA45.
How and where do I buy some. I presume it works well in the LC45?
Thanks,
Art Strzelecki
Hello ladies and gentlemen, how can you get this gun
Looks interesting. My only problem? As usual, the price. I haven’t found one of those for less than 400.00, and that holster isnt inexpensive either!
By .45 Special do you mean .45 Schofield?
Yes I am. I have a .410/.45LC Pike’s Peak-Bond that would like to try this.
Please let me know any cost, etc., at your convenience
Thanks,
Art