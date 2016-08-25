Exclusive: Modern .45 Colt Ammo

Mark’s Summary: Don’t overlook modern .45 Colt ammo. It’s reliable, packs a wallop, and matches up well with an “old” modern gun such as the Bond Arms Patriot.

Get into a discussion about concealed carry guns and ammo and it’ll probably be a long while until you get to the merits of .45 Colt as a defensive round. Stick around just a bit longer and — eventually — two-shot, single-action guns will enter the discussion. That’s too bad because just like most “modern” concealed carry guns and ammo have benefitted from technological advances, so have more classic guns and ammo. Why carry a two-shot gun chambered in .45 Colt? Because you can. And because you can load up with .410 shotshells, too. But that’s another story for a different day.

In the meantime, check out this Bond Arms Patriot and a couple of modern loads available for it today…

More info at SigSauer Ammo, American Cowboy Ammo, and Bond Arms.

Now that you know there’s excellent ammo available, would a Bond Arms Patriot and .45 Colt ammo make it into your concealed carry rotation? With a heavy bullet and relatively lower velocity, it packs a punch…

— Mark Kakkuri