Exclusive: Modern .45 Colt Ammo

Mark’s Summary: Don’t overlook modern .45 Colt ammo. It’s reliable, packs a wallop, and matches up well with an “old” modern gun such as the Bond Arms Patriot.

Get into a discussion about concealed carry guns and ammo and it’ll probably be a long while until you get to the merits of .45 Colt as a defensive round. Stick around just a bit longer and — eventually — two-shot, single-action guns will enter the discussion. That’s too bad because just like most “modern” concealed carry guns and ammo have benefitted from technological advances, so have more classic guns and ammo. Why carry a two-shot gun chambered in .45 Colt? Because you can. And because you can load up with .410 shotshells, too. But that’s another story for a different day.

In the meantime, check out this Bond Arms Patriot and a couple of modern loads available for it today…

patriotholster

First, a word about the gun and holster: Bond Arms Patriot in a cross draw holster. It’s chunky, heavy, and a world of fun to shoot and talk about.

patriot1

Yep, you cock the hammer for each shot. One, two. The giant blade front sight dwarfs the rear trench sight. This is a close quarters gun, to say the least.

sigsauer45lcammo

But look here, you can load this old-school, modern defensive gun with modern, defensive jacketed hollow point ammo…

sigrounds

… made by SigSauer. That’s a 230-grain bullet. Velocity: Around 850 FPS.

45longcoltammo

Or, go for a more traditional load…

acammorounds

… such as the American Cowboy Ammo 200-grain lead flat point. Muzzle velocity: 636 FPS. Heavy and slow!

45lcand45acp

Because you were wondering, here are the two .45 Colt loads next to a .45 ACP.

 

 

More info at SigSauer Ammo, American Cowboy Ammo, and Bond Arms.

Now that you know there’s excellent ammo available, would a Bond Arms Patriot and .45 Colt ammo make it into your concealed carry rotation? With a heavy bullet and relatively lower velocity, it packs a punch…

 

— Mark Kakkuri

9 thoughts on “Exclusive: Modern .45 Colt Ammo

  1. CARLOS F. ROMERO

    Great article, we have been testing along with Gordon Bond another one of our cartridges, the only one commercially available in the market: ACA Cowboy 45 Special, it is a “short” 45 Colt with 180 grains and at 475 fps +/- 30 fps; that still gets you the stopping power of the 45 Colt at a very slow velocity, great as a defensive round.

    Please let me know if I can send you some samples of the Special so you can try it!

  5. Robert Baker

    Looks interesting. My only problem? As usual, the price. I haven’t found one of those for less than 400.00, and that holster isnt inexpensive either!

    1. Arthur Strzelecki

      Yes I am. I have a .410/.45LC Pike’s Peak-Bond that would like to try this.
      Please let me know any cost, etc., at your convenience
      Thanks,
      Art

