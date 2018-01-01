Exclusive: McMillan’s New Adjustable A6 Stock Added To Tactical A-Series Family

By Dave Workman

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to shoot a number of pretty decent rifles with synthetic stocks in many configurations, and when I asked this or that manufacturer who built the stock on their guns, one name that has frequently been mentioned is McMillan.

After the first few times this happened, it occurred to me that there must be a reason for this, and upon doing a bit of snooping, I found out that McMillan has a good reputation for building quality stocks. They’ve been doing it for quite some time.

McMillan Fiberglass Stocks is a name that fits right in with shooters in my neck of the woods. The Pacific Northwest is known for many things, and chief among them is rain. When I was growing up in the Puget Sound region of Washington, we had a saying to annoy the tourists: “It’s either raining, or it’s getting ready to rain.” If anybody challenged that by reminding us that the sky was blue, we’d tell that unfortunate flatlander to “just wait.”

Synthetic stocks are impervious to rain, snow, mud and sleet (been there, done that), and they don’t swell up in the event they suffer a nasty scratch.

That’s why a synthetic stock makes sense. McMillan’s Adjustable A6 has an adjustable comb, is available in various finishes, comes with either a Pachmayr Decelerator or Limbsaver recoil pad (I’ve used both on various rifles, and they are excellent), and can be had with a choice of Picatinny rails ranging in length from 2 to 9 inches. Or, you can get a Seekins SRS rail, or one from Anschutz, Freeland or Badger Ordnance.

According to McMillan, this new stock is based on the A-5, with the exception that it has flat sides on the forearm, a tapered butthook, and no texture on the forearm or grip. What’s so special about this?

The flat forearm enables the rifleman or woman to shoot well over a barricade, without experiencing what McMillan called “stock roll.” The angled sides, McMillan explains, work well with “most” tripod mounting systems, and I wouldn’t hesitate to mount a bipod up front, either.

The grip features a palm swell, and I’ve had some enjoyable shooting sessions with rifles that have palm swells. And sometimes checkering can rub you the wrong way during recoil.

The butthook feature allows a shooter to adjust the stock position with his/her weak hand. If you’ve never had to make a precision shot, try this sometime to see what I’m talking about.

The company says there are three inlet options including the flat top (no inlet), basic inlet (action outline and barrel channel) or the full inlet (action and barrel inlet, plus molded-in color. The cheekpiece is extra.

You can even get a factory-installed pillar.

Pricing will vary depending upon the features one chooses, but I suspect the shooter will get what he/she wants, and not get anything unnecessary.

For more information on McMillan products, visit the company’s website at https://mcmillanusa.com